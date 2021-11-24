BENNINGTON — Town leaders and residents have plenty of input to digest after release this week of the third annual Bennington Citizen Survey since 2016.
While not a scientific poll, the survey is intended to solicit a broad picture of what townspeople are thinking about local government and other aspects of life in Bennington — and opine on what they’d like to see the town focus on in coming years.
Among results was “a big ouch in there” concerning the performance of the Select Board, said Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins.
Town employees, meanwhile, were given high marks in the survey, which is posted on the town’s website under Government/Reports and Documents.
PRESENTATION
The presentation to the Select Board on Monday focused on 17 questions across a range of categories, said Town Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak, including “demographic information, parks and recreation, neighborhoods and transportation, law enforcement, downtown Bennington and economic development, quality of life, and civic life.”
Rating the board’s performance, slightly more than 50 percent of respondents found it below expectations in six categories. Those include responsiveness to public input, providing leadership, articulating a vision, providing ample opportunity for discussion of issues, welcoming input from the public, and providing clear and concise information.
Jenkins said during the meeting that the data regarding board performance will force a re-examination of current outreach efforts, adding that Select Boards in recent years have tried to focus on areas a majority of survey respondents found below par.
Rating the overall performance of town government, 137 respondents said they were satisfied, 257 said there weren’t, and 107 said they needed more information.
TOWN WORKERS LAUDED
The town staff, meanwhile, was rated as meeting or exceeding expectations by more than 70 percent of respondents — in being courteous and respectful, in responsiveness, knowledge or expertise, and willingness to help.
Jenkins lauded the “extremely high marks” town employees received from most respondents, adding, “They really do good work. It’s really nice to have that reflected in this survey.”
The Select Board also appreciates the input from respondents on where municipal investments should be targeted, she said, such as to expand or improve recreation facilities, including bike or pedestrian paths, rehabilitate vacant or dilapidated buildings, and to attract a downtown market and hardware store.
“Those all ranked highly,” Jenkins said, “and they are important to economic development and community development.”
EVERY TWO YEARS
Spivak, who gave a presentation on the results during the board’s Monday meeting, said a total of 638 people completed the survey, which was down from the 984 responses in 2018.
In the first survey, released by the Select Board in 2016, there were 530 respondents, he said.
Spivak noted a distinct occurrence this year, in that 24 percent did not finish the 33-question survey. He later recommended trimming the number of queries in the 2023 citizen survey, along with more efforts to encourage wider participation, particularly among youth.
“Surveys that were partially completed are not counted in the result,” Spivak said in a summary. “You could skip as many questions as you want, but you had to get to the end of the survey to have it be recorded.”
He said 840 people started the survey, while 638 finished.
While discussing ways to expand participation in the next survey, member Jeanne Conner proposed offering the survey to voters during elections or during community events, such as Mayfest or Garlic Town.
A separate youth survey also was suggested during the discussion, along with efforts to attract more people who rent in town. Just under 82 percent of respondents said they own their home, while 18 percent rent.
Spivak noted a sharp decline in the number of respondents under the age of 18, from 257 in 2018 to six this year. He said the likely difference was that in the earlier survey, Mount Anthony Union High School teachers had encouraged participation by students.
There also were 56 respondents from 19 to 29, while the rest of the 634 respondents were older.
QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS
Some other notable survey results included:
- Regarding policing services, 167 said they do not meet expectations, 268 said they do, and 129 said they exceed expectations.
- Specifically rating the Bennington Police Department in several categories, the survey found that slightly more than 60 percent of respondents found police met or exceeded expectations in six categories: effectiveness, approachability, experience, professionalism, helpfulness and being community focused. Approximately a quarter of respondents found that police did not meet expectations in the categories.
- Asked about safety in their neighborhoods, 182 said it was below expectations, 246 said it met expectations, and 81 said it exceeds expectations.
- Concerning fire services, 17 said they do not meet expectations, 339 said they do, and 181 said they exceed expectations.
- Regarding emergency and ambulance services, 51 said they don’t meet expectations, 326 said they do, and 153 found they exceed expectations.
- Concerning which town recreation facilities should be prioritized for improvements, 284 said Willow Park, 182 said the Riverwalk pathway, and 167 selected the Community Center or Recreation Center as the top three.
- Of respondents, 589 said they are white, while nine were multiracial, seven Hispanic, four Black, four Asian, two American Indian and two Pacific Islander.
- There were 379 females responding, compared to 238 males. A total of 15 others identified as transgender or in other categories.
- Of respondents, 371 said the work full time, 66 work part time, 130 are retired, 39 were unemployed for a variety of reasons, and two said they were independently wealthy.
DOWNTOWN
- In the categories of overall vibrancy of the downtown, quality of the retail experience, recreation and entertainment, and frequency of events or programs, from about 53 percent to 60 percent of respondents found those aspects below expectations.
- The quality of eateries met or exceeded expectations for 330, while 171 found those below expectations.
- Of respondents, 379 said the attractiveness of the downtown meets or exceeds expectations, while 126 found it was below expectations.
- Among projects most favored for municipal investment were redevelopment of vacant or blighted properties, water and sewer infrastructure, highways and bridges, and facilitating a downtown food market.
- The quality of housing that is affordable was determined to be below expectations for about 67 percent of respondents.
RATING SERVICES
In rating questions covering a range of services provided by the town, respondents decided whether the services met, exceeded or did not meet their expectations.
- Concerning programs for youth, 252 said they did not meet expectations, compared to 167 who said they did meet expectations, and 28 who said they exceed expectations.
- The breakdown for other services shows 159 respondents saying programs for seniors don’t meet expectations, while 233 said they do, and 26 saying they exceed expectations; 233 finding recreation services not meeting expectations, 260 believing they do meet expectations, and 46 saying they exceed expectations.
- More than 40 percent of respondents said availability of child care services, access to healthy and affordable food, and availability of primary care services were below expectations.
- A total of 502 respondents answered a question about the future of the town over the next few years, with 198 saying they are optimist, 155 indifferent and believing things will stay the same, and 150 expressing pessimism.