BENNINGTON — Two youths were injured in a single-vehicle ATV crash off Bennington's Main Street on Wednesday, local police said.
The driver, a 13-year-old boy, crashed in a field behind the Green Mountain Power substation shortly before 5 p.m. and got pinned underneath the ATV, according to a Bennington Police Department release. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., for treatment.
His passenger, whom police described only as a “juvenile,” reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
The BPD said its investigation showed that the driver was not wearing the ATV’s harness. He was wearing a helmet, but it had come off during the crash.
According to the release, when police arrived on scene, they found the driver lying on his side beside the ATV, his father present. Officers began providing medical treatment until the Bennington Rescue Squad arrived. The Pownal Rescue Squad and a Vermont State Police trooper also assisted.
The BPD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Roscoe Harrington at 802-442-1030.