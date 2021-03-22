POWNAL — Two town residents were taken to the local hospital Monday morning after their vehicles collided head-on along Route 7 in Pownal. Police were still investigating the cause of the crash as of Monday afternoon.
The collision, which occurred at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road around 7:45 a.m., happened when a southbound 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck crossed the double yellow center line and “drove head-on” into a 2012 Nissan Murano, according to the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department’s preliminary investigation.
The truck driver, Dylan Russell, 23, was taken to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington for a medical check and a drug evaluation, the sheriff’s department said in a release. He was reportedly alone in the vehicle.
The other driver, Tony Fawcett, 37, had to be extricated from his SUV by the Pownal Center Fire Department using the Jaws of Life, a tool used to pry open parts of a vehicle to free those trapped inside. “The doors and roof were required to be cut off to safely remove Mr. Fawcett,” the release said.
Fawcett was described as alert and conscious when taken to SVMC. The Pownal Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.
When the crash happened, Fawcett had been driving with his 12-year-old daughter. She was no longer in the vehicle when police arrived and they didn’t immediately know her whereabouts, sheriff’s department Lt. Lloyd Dean said in a phone call around noon Monday.
No charges have been filed in the incident; the investigation is ongoing.
Dean, who is leading the investigation, is asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call the sheriff’s department at 802-442-4900. He said sheriff’s deputies will also check on whether any home surveillance cameras in the area may have caught the collision.
The wreck reportedly led to some traffic delays and minor detours on Route 7, because it happened while children were being delivered to school by parents or a school bus.