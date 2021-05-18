BENNINGTON — Two men were taken to the local hospital after their vehicles collided along Route 7 in Bennington on Monday afternoon, an incident that closed down the highway for about an hour.
A Saturn sedan heading south crashed into a northbound Chrysler minivan at 1968 Route 7 South shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, the Bennington Police Department said in a release. Police said they found the car in the guardrails of the northbound lane and the minivan 60 yards north of it in the southbound lane.
The car driver, Stewart Park, 84, of Pownal, reportedly told investigators he fell asleep behind the wheel and veered into the oncoming vehicle.
Park and the minivan's driver, Michael Julius, 37, of Pownal, were both injured and taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, according to the BPD. Both vehicles apparently sustained front-end damage and were considered a total loss.
Route 7, from the area of Fuller Hill Road to Hoyt Road, was closed while crews cleaned up the crash scene, according to the state Department of Public Safety's Emergency Management alert system. The closure lasted about an hour, the BPD said.
The crash is still under investigation, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Benjamin Cassavaugh at 802-442-1030.
The Bennington Rescue Squad, Pownal Rescue Squad and Bennington Rural Fire Department also responded to the incident.