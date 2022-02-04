Catalytic converter.jpg

An example of catalytic converter, left, attached to a muffler.

READSBORO — An eye witness and a DNA swab led Vermont State Police to cite two men after they were allegedly seen stealing catalytic converters from cars at town repair shop 

State police announced on Thursday that Jesse J. Laflam, 49, of Rockingham, and Brett P. Lawton, 34, of Chester, face charges of unlawful mischief and providing false information to law enforcement in the wake of the attempted thefts. 

The converters are devices that reduce pollution from vehicle exhaust systems. They're stolen for the precious metals inside them, such as platinum, palladium or rhodium. These converters are sold to scrap yards for about $150, according to online reports.

On July 22 at 11 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury barracks responded to a call related to the attempted catalytic converter theft in Readsboro. The caller told police that, when he arrived at his repair shop, he saw a man running away from one of his lot vehicles, while carrying something in his arms.

Further investigation by the police revealed that converters had been cut from a Cadillac Escalade; they were found behind a building next to the auto shop. Police also recovered a handprint on the Escalade, which police swabbed for DNA.

Analysis allegedly showed that the DNA was that of Laflam.

Additional police investigation led them to believe that Laflam and Lawton were dropped off at the shop, cut the converters from the Escalade, and then were later picked up near the auto shop after being spotted by the owner.

Police also allege that Lawton provided false information to troopers. Laflam and Lawton were issued criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on March 28 and April 25, respectively.

LaFlam has an extensive record, including convictions on domestic assault, dealing cocaine and failure to appear in court. Likewise, Lawton has a criminal history, including a federal conviction for bath salts distribution; bath salts are a white or pink, foul-smelling crystal that can be eaten, snorted, injected or vaporized.

