BENNINGTON — Two town residents were arrested Thursday after police said they found a semi-automatic rifle and handgun along with suspected illegal drugs and thousands in cash during an investigation.
Cassandra Bushee, 27, and Logan Foster, 29, were arrested on multiple charges following searches of their home and vehicle, the Bennington Police Department said in a news release Friday.
It said a search of their car, a 2020 Nissan Versa, turned up a Palmetto Armory AR-15 with two loaded 30-round magazines and a Taurus 9 mm handgun with a loaded magazine. Both firearms were found with a round in the chamber, investigators said.
The BPD also reported finding $4,500 in cash, 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 20 glassine bags filled with suspected heroin and paraphernalia such as digital scales in the car.
These items are “indicative of drug sales,” the release states.
The car search reportedly came two hours after a search of Bushee and Logan’s apartment, located at 107 Main St. This turned up several items, including plastic bags with suspected cocaine residue, tin foil pieces with suspected heroin residue and digital scales, according to the release.
It said Bushee and Foster were seen driving away from the apartment as police approached it to execute a search warrant around 5 p.m. Thursday. Their car was stopped and they were detained while police did the home search.
Police charged Foster with possession of heroin and cocaine, conspiracy and carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony. And Bushee was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, conspiracy and violation of conditions of release.
Both were held at the Bennington police station for lack of $10,000 bail each. They’d been scheduled to appear in court on Friday, the BPD said.
The news release cited support from the Vermont National Guard’s Counterdrug Program and BPD’s K-9 Gracie.