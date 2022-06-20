BENNINGTON — After reports of "suspected illegal activity" at night and other concerns, a $2.6 million security-related renovation is in progress at the Vermont Veterans' Home.
Chief Executive Officer Melissa Jackson said the work is about 25 percent completed and expected to be done by the end of the year. The project involves replacing all exterior doors and installing an electronic system that will notify staff if any of the home's multiple entrances has been breached.
She said the security access system will be similar to those at other state office buildings, with staff badges that can be scanned for access and notification of the supervisor when any entrance door has been opened.
Consideration of the project was prompted by instances in which “people approached the staff,” Jackson said, and of youth and others “who didn’t need to be there” lingering in the parking lots.
In the interim, Jackson said the facility has hired the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department to provide a presence during the nighttime until the building security features are installed.
Sixty-five percent of the project is being funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and 35 percent is coming from the state, she said.
The winning project bid of $2,606,901 was submitted by Russell Construction Services of Rutland. The contractor has worked previously at the home, Jackson said.
CERTIFICATE OF NEED
According to the Green Mountain Care Board’s 2021 decision granting a certificate of need for the health care related project, the purpose was “to evaluate and implement safety and security needs and determine objectives that meet current practices, codes, ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] rules and federal regulations and to install facility-wide security systems for residents, staff and visitors as they enter, exit and move about the home and grounds.”
The project is expected to “replace exterior doorways; evaluate 560 internal doorways; and add secure card access control and closed-circuit television, door locks, monitoring systems, emergency call boxes and intrusion alarms. Remote ability to contact local law enforcement will also be included in the project.”
The project designers also were expected to “evaluate the security of the facility based on code and regulatory requirements, focusing on doors, windows, cameras, panic buttons/lock down, site and elevators.”
CONCERN VOICED
“Approximately two years ago, VVH noticed increased activity of individuals not employed by VVH and suspected illegal activity occurring in the late evening and overnight hours,” according to the Care Board’s written decision. “Due to this suspect activity, the facility contracted with the local Sheriff’s Department to provide on-site security during the evening and overnight hours.”
The decision adds, “Currently VVH does not have a security system and has only a handful of doors that have card access, leaving residents and staff at risk. As such the facility has specific requirements related to physical security that are not being met by the existing infrastructure.”
At this time, “any one of the 60 exterior doors could be breached without staff being aware of such a breach until confronted by an individual who does not belong in the facility,” according to the Care Board’s decision.
The board concluded in issuing the certificate of need in September “that the project’s total cost of $2,623,375 is reasonable,” and that less costly alternatives do not exist.
The decision also states that “there will not be an increase in charges or rates for services linked to the project.”
In addition, the board determined that the “new security and access control system ensures that the facility is meeting the current community safety and security needs and in compliance with [building and fire] codes.”
Jackson said work on project began earlier this year.
140,000 SQUARE FEET
The mostly one-story, 140,000-square-foot home, located on 84 acres off North Street, has never had a facility-wide security system. It is a skilled nursing facility that is divided into five sections and licensed for 130 residents.
The grounds also include the Deer Park and a trout pond.
The oldest, wood-framed section dates to 1884, when the home opened as a working farm. The first residents were Civil War veterans.