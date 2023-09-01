BENNINGTON — An 18-year-old Bennington man is facing four possible life sentences for repeatedly sexually assaulting an individual under 18 without consent over several months.
Brodie Gallant, 18, pleaded not guilty to three separate counts of sexual assault without consent and one count of repeated aggravated sexual assault, all felonies. Each charge carries a possible maximum life sentence if Gallant is found guilty.
Gallant appeared at his arraignment via video from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland in front of Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady on Friday, with several members of his family sitting behind him. Gallant has been in custody since his arrest Thursday.
Attorney Kate Lamson unsuccessfully argued for McDonald-Cady to release Gallant to the custody of his grandfather, where he resided before being arrested. She told the judge that Gallant had no criminal record and was supposed to start a job this Monday. When it was his turn, prosecutor Robert Plunkett vigorously opposed that argument.
“We are asking that Mr. Gallant continue to be held without bail,” Plunkett told the judge. “Any one of these charges, even if there was a single charge, there is a presumption for a hold without bail. That's important, especially for these sexual assault cases. Because it shows something to the victims of these crimes about what happens when they come forward, when they name their attacker.
“It's quite important for every girl in that high school to know that when they talk about their rapist, what's going to happen, the presumption is that they're going to be held in jail," he said. "Even after his attacks were known, he continued to stalk her. And it sounds like in the affidavit up until recently. All of that is terrifying.”
Plunkett then countered Lamson’s argument to release him to the custody of his grandfather by telling the court, “According to the affidavit, he told his grandfather what happened and his grandfather did nothing. That is not a safe place for other people in this community.”
According to a police affidavit, an assistant principal at Mt. Anthony Union High School informed the Department of Children and Families that Gallant made an audio recording in May apologizing to a victim for forcing her to have “non-consensual sex.” The victim's sister obtained the recording in a chat, then played the recording out loud in a classroom at MAUHS with Gallant sitting there in the classroom.
The assaults allegedly occurred between June 2022 and continued into that fall, when Gallant allegedly raped the victim at his residence and again later that month at her residence. The last assault allegedly occurred in March 2023, when the victim’s sister awoke and went to the bathroom to find Gallant sexually assaulting the victim in her bathroom. After the attacks ended, Gallant allegedly stalked the victim at work.
After a brief recess, Judge McDonald-Cady returned and announced that Gallant would remain behind bars until a weight of evidence hearing could be scheduled. Plunkett told the court that there is a possibility that other charges, including a possible stalking charge, could be filed in the near future.
No date has yet been set for the next hearing.