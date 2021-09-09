BENNINGTON — Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union schools have been notified this school year of 18 positive cases of COVID-19 from among the 3,206 students and staff members, according to spokeswoman Katie West.
The positive tests of students or staff have been spread out among the six elementary schools, and the middle and high school supervisory union buildings, she said.
Only one school, Pownal, was closed for a day to allow completion of contact tracing, stemming from a positive COVID test.
Students returned to the classroom during the week of Aug. 23 with a mandatory masking policy in place when inside school buildings.
West said the school is informed of a positive test for a student or staff member who has sought testing. No testing is done in the schools.
“When a case is detected within a school community, a form letter … is sent out,” she said. “Of course, it is adjusted based on the specific situation.”
West said school nurses then conduct contact tracing based on a memo from the Vermont Agency of Education.
In addition to the required masking, students are encouraged to wash their hands and take other precautions, and parents are advised to keep children home whenever they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19.
Parents also are advised to contact the student’s doctor if they are exhibiting symptoms, and the school nurse if a test has been taken.
When there is a positive result, all members of the specific school community are notified, West said.
A form letter from the school administration states in part: “We were notified of a positive tests of COVID-19 within the ... school learning community. After consulting with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified.
“The school building will remain open for in-person learning. Those affected have been contacted.
“Reminder: if your student is ill or if you are awaiting a COVID-19 test, please keep your child home and contact your school nurse.”
The format for the notifications, such as via email or Facebook posting, is being left to administrators at the individual schools, West said.
In the northern part of the county
In the Northshire, there have been a handful of cases with most of them at schools in Arlington.
Thursday, Fisher Elementary announced a second person at the elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19 this week, making it the fifth case in Arlington since school started.
Notifications from the schools do not identify if the person infected is a student, teacher or staff member, but there have been two cases at Fisher Elementary and three at Arlington Memorial High School.
Thursday’s case was a person who had not been at school while infectious.
In all cases, classes and extracurricular activities continued on schedule, although the high school did dismiss early one day to launch contact tracing earlier.
In Manchester, Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union Superintendent Randi Lowe announced Wednesday that a person at Manchester Elementary Middle School had tested positive.
Lowe said, in an email to parents, she would continue to notify families of positive cases because she had received positive feedback about the communications saying it fostered a comforting level of transparency.
And, according to data released by the Vermont Department of Health, Burr and Burton Academy has reported one positive case since school began as well.