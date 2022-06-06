BRATTLEBORO — Of the more than $1.4 billion in federal highway funds coming to Vermont over the next four years, more than $162 million is designated for projects in Windham and Bennington counties.
Some of the big ticket items for Southern Vermont include the state's $17 million portion of the new Brattleboro-to-Hinsdale bridge, $14 million for a bridge replacement in Readsboro over the West Branch of the Deerfield River, $18 million to resurface 10 miles of Route 30 between Brattleboro and Jamaica, $20 million to replace the deck and bearings of a highway bridge in Westminster, and $8.7 million to rehab the I-91 bridges at Exit One in Brattleboro.
These projects and more are outlined in the state's draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2022 through 2025.
"A good number of years ago," said Matthew Langham, a financial director with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, "Congress decided that each state should produce a document which showed the public how we were going to utilize our Federal Highway and Federal Transit Administration dollars that we received through the transportation bill."
Each year the four-year plan is updated and each year the public is invited to take a look and submit comments about the document.
On June 13, the agency will be hosting an online forum to take public comments. To receive the meeting link, call 802-505-6756 or email eileen.blake-sayers@vermont.gov. Written comments can be sent to stipcoordinator@vermont.gov, but must be received by June 16.
The draft plan is available at vtrans.vermont.gov/about/stip.
Late last year, Congress approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, with $2.2 billion targeted to Vermont for the next five years.
That total included $1.4 billion in federal aid for highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs.
Vermont also will receive $83 million over the next five years to improve public transportation options across the state, and $21 million to expand the state's electric vehicle charging network.
The federal money is supplemented by Vermont's 10 or 20 percent share, depending on the project.
"The Vermont Agency of Transportation's capital program is very dependent on federal dollars," said Langham, who's been with the agency for more than two decades.
Even though the funds are included in the overall federal budget, "pots of money" like the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program pay for projects like the Bennington bike path between School Street and Willow Street, at $716,472. The same is true for a $400,000 sidewalk project in Arlington that includes a crosswalk on Route 7A.
The block grant also pays for projects like fixing rock cuts (such as $4 million on Interstate 91 in Rockingham), sidewalks ($260,000 for a pedestrian bridge and 500 feet of a shared use path in Dover), culverts (including nearly $800,000 for a rehab on Route 9 in Wilmington), some paving projects ($1 million for three miles of paving on Route 7A in Shafstbury), and bridge replacements ($3.7 million for a new bridge on Route 9 in Searsburg).
From the National Highway Performance Program, the state gets more money for resurfacing ($6.7 million for 15 miles of Interstate 91 between Westminster and Springfield), replacing bridges ($1.3 million on Route 5 in Rockingham), and rock cuts (more than $2 million for rock and ledge removal on Route 9 between Woodford and Bennington.
The STIP is "a commitment" of how the state will spend down its apportionment, said Langham.
"We try the best to match the commitment of funds to the expenditures each year," he said. "But it doesn't always work out like that. Sometimes projects will proceed more quickly than we expect them to. And sometimes projects will go more slowly."
Through an amendment process, the state can reallocate funds between projects as necessary, he said.
"You have to constantly monitor what's going on, so that you make sure you have enough federal funds available to meet your expenditure commitments."
The effect of inflation on the STIP also has to be looked at closely, he said.
"If projects do start to come in significantly over what we estimated them to be, we'll have to review our program and maybe delay some projects," said Langham.
Vermont also creates a 10-year infrastructure plan, which includes reconstruction of Putney Road from the Vermont Veterans Memorial Bridge to the roundabout at Interstate 91 Exit 3, which includes new sidewalks, a green median and four new roundabouts.
That project is expected to cost $30.5 million. In the draft STIP plan, $3.8 million has been designated to purchase right-of-ways over the next four years, the final step before the work can begin, from property owners along the road to make the improvements.
The public can also be involved in longer-term planning through the Transportation Planning Initiative, managed by the local planning commissions such as the Windham and Bennington county regional commissions.
To dive deep into the funding of each project, find the "Construction Project Map" link under the "Active Construction" section on VTrans' website.
To review the state's transportation budget, visit the website, click on the "What We Do" tab and then click on "Budget."
"The purpose of that whole process is hopefully by the time we get projects into the capital budget and the STIP, everybody is in agreement with what we're doing," said Langham. "If, for instance, we're looking at an intersection improvement, we've talked to the towns, we've talked to the folks in the towns and we've talked with the regional planning commissions and their transportation advisory committees."