BENNINGTON — Despite concerns expressed about its effects on downtown parking availability, a four-story building with 60 rental units and 13,000 square feet of commercial space received design review approval last week.
The project is planned for the former Henry M. Tuttle Co. site, a .88-acre lot located behind the Bennington Brush Building, which faces toward North Street. The now-vacant building site is at 113 Depot St.
The building is proposed by RGN Bennington Holdings LLC, which includes partners Steven Rosenberg and Paul Carroccio, owner of TPW Real Estate. Overall, the structure will have a total of 65,000 square feet of floor space, with the commercial space on the first floor.
The company's plans were evaluated by the town Development Review Board on March 15.
OVER $15 MILLION
Carroccio said he doesn’t yet have a final cost figure for the project, but “it will be in excess of $15 million.”
Jason Dolmetsch, of MSK Engineers, representing the developers, told board members that the project is the first proposed under Bennington’s recently adopted “form-based design” zoning provisions, which encourage mixed-use structures, greater density of use and a “walkable” downtown area.
The project represents a “high-density, pedestrian-oriented design,” Dolmetsch said, which he said adheres to the goals of the bylaw changes that aim to create a more vibrant downtown.
While no additional parking was required under the form-based design revisions, which were approved last spring, the plan calls for 42 new parking spaces, he said.
The site also is close to a town-owned parking area between North and Depot streets and within walking distance of municipal lots behind the Bennington Station on Depot Street and behind the Town Office building on South Street.
Other parking spaces are located around the historic Bennington Brush Building, which Carroccio and other investors purchased in 2019.
PARKING CONCERNS
During public comments, Sean Clarke, representing Aubuchon Realty Co., which owns a shopping area across Depot Street from the site, said, “We fear that with the overflow, our lot will be their parking lot.”
He said Aubuchon had an engineering firm look at the proposal, and the firm concluded that a building of that size would typically require about 144 parking spaces.
However, under the revised bylaws for the downtown, no new parking spaces were required of the developer, town Planning Director Daniel Monks said.
He said that provision was “an intentional change” in town zoning to allow market conditions to determine the number of downtown parking spaces that are needed and to increase density of mixed uses in the district.
After public hearings, the zoning changes were approved last spring.
Resident Nancy White said she believes the developer will, in effect, be using nearby parking lots paid for by residents over the past 30 years to accommodate the building’s tenants, adding, “I think the people are going to be angry when they hear this.”
Dolmetsch said, however, that a 2013 study determined that space in downtown parking lots were occupied at less than 50 percent capacity on average.
He added that as a business owner located on Depot Street, “I would feel really good about having a parking problem in the downtown,” as opposed to seeing a large number of unused spaces.
18-MONTH TIMETABLE
Carroccio said Monday that, if there are no appeals of the board decision, the project is expected take roughly 18 months to complete.
Other features of the project include that 20 percent of the rental units will be considered affordable units under state guidelines, Carroccio said.
There will be shade trees and landscaping near the building facing Depot Street and a 4-foot sitting wall along the front of the building lot.
Carroccio said the building will have a mix of studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units.
The new building at 13 Depot St. will stand between the Village Garage Distillery to the south and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services building to the north.
The unpaved building lot encompasses 38,333 square feet.
DESIGN DETAILS
Building designer Jeffrey Goldstone, of Goldstone Architecture, told board members that the facade strives to be “both appropriate for an historic district and uses modern versions of materials that may have been found in an historic district, and then certain modern elements to juxtapose with those historic materials — something that the form-based code encourages.”
The first floor facade will be “clad in granite, with storefront windows looking into the commercial spaces within,” he said.
The rooftop will be able to accommodate solar panels adequate “to provide much, if not most, of the electrical needs of this building, and perhaps more than that,” Gladstone said.