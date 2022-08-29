POWNAL — A man from Boxborough, Mass., has been charged with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left his sheep to graze without water for more than two months at a Pownal solar field.
Benjamin Cumbie, 50, purchased 19 Soay sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro for the purpose of grazing them on the Green Mountain Park racetrack solar field, according to court documents. The sheep were delivered to the field on May 31; 15 of them died, court documents show.
Authorities were made aware of a problem at the site when the Pownal animal control officer found a loose sheep on Aug. 3. After tracing the animal’s ear tag back to the breeder and discovering who owned the animal, the officer and the animal control officer from Stamford visited the solar field the next day and found several dead sheep.
Court documents state that there was no source of water on the property for the animals. The grass on the field was about 3 to 4 feet tall, and difficult to see and walk through. The only shelter the sheep had was the limited shade from the solar panels.
The Stamford officer texted Cumbie and asked where the sheep got water. Cumbie replied, “I was told no need for water. Water from forage, dew, rainfall, etc.”
The officer then asked Cumbie when he last saw the animals. Cumbie said he saw them the week prior and “all 19 were hard at work with me.”
Water was delivered for any remaining sheep, but the officers left the site because of “extreme heat,” said court documents. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Pownal hit a high of 94 degrees on Aug. 4.
The next day, a group of people — including the two animal control officers — came back to the site at 7 a.m. to mow the area and find the sheep. Someone also brought a drone to help locate the animals.
While some people mowed, others walked up and down the aisles of solar panels. When a dead sheep was located, the aisle was marked with an orange ribbon. They found the remains of 15 Soay sheep.
Some of the ear tags on the sheep were missing, most likely because of foraging foxes and coyotes, authorities said. The eight ear tags that were left matched the tag number discovered on the wandering sheep found by the Pownal animal control officer.
Cumbie was asked to visit the solar field, but it took an extra day for him to show up, because he was on vacation.
On Aug. 7, Cumbie, the animal control officers, a member of the Pownal Select Board and a deputy from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department met at the scene. After a short conversation, the deputy noted that the talk was getting heated and heading “down a bad path.”
When speaking to the deputy, Cumbie said he visited the field every week, and the last time he was there was July 25, about nine days before the first sheep was found. He maintained the belief that the sheep did not require a source of water.
Cumbie was released after his arrest and processing on Aug. 7. He informed the deputy that he intended to walk to the field and dispose of the remains properly. Cumbie was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all 15 felony counts.