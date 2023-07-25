HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale Police Department is investigating a high-speed chase involving a 12-year-old girl on Route 119 on Tuesday afternoon.
According to information gathered by the Keene Sentinel, the girl, who was alone in the vehicle, was chased by officers from Hinsdale when she entered Winchester before turning north on Route 10 toward Swanzey.
At one point, the girl turned the vehicle around and headed back through Winchester and back on to Route 119, where a spike strip was deployed just past the Winchester Wastewater Treatment Plant, which brought the vehicle to a stop.
The girl led officers on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody, stated the Sentinel.
Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj said he could not comment on the incident because of the age of the driver.