BENNINGTON — A $10 million housing project planned for Orchard Road, featuring 36 units of market-rate apartments, won approval this week from the town Development Review Board.
Developer Jon Hale, of Hale Resources LLC, said the project is proposed at 916 Orchard Road, where his company created 11 apartments in 2014 in two buildings on the site of the former Alexandra Bed & Breakfast Inn.
TWO PHASES
Hale told the board that the new project would be done in phases, each involving 18 apartments. One phase would be built on the site of an existing building. Another phase would be constructed next to the first.
The current parking lot will be expanded with lighting added.
Hale said the buildings, which include three floors, will have a total of 24 two-bedroom apartments and 12 one-bedroom units.
After conducting a hearing on the plan, the board discussed the project in deliberative session during the meeting Tuesday.
CONDITIONS
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks confirmed the approval Friday, saying two conditions were added — that a new fire hydrant be installed near the project and that a planned retaining wall be screened from nearby Route 7A.
A hydrant was requested by Ken Goings, chief of the Bennington Rural Fire Department, and Hale agreed.
Monks said the written board decision will be posted on Monday.
The project also will require review under the Act 250 process, Hale said.
He said most of the apartments would use heat pumps, while some would retain the current propane systems. The roofs also will be fitted for the possible addition of solar arrays.