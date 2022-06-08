SHAFTSBURY — “Whose woods these are I think I know,” begins Robert Frost’s “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” one of the most famous poems in the English language.
It was written here, 100 years ago this month, at the Shaftsbury farm where Frost grew apple trees and composed some of his most revered works. That farm is now the Robert Frost Stone House Museum, which will celebrate the poem’s centennial starting at 12 p.m. Sunday.
That 16-line poem, in which the narrator pauses to gaze upon a snowy woodland scene before continuing on a winter night’s journey — and quite possibly reflects on his own mortality in the bargain — appeared in Frost’s 1923 volume “New Hampshire.”
Jay Parini, the author of “Robert Frost: A Life,” and the Axinn Professor of English and Creative Writing at Middlebury College, said some of the lines in the poem are “among the most perfect lines of poetry ever written by an American poet.”
The celebration, from 12 to 3 p.m., will feature the Bennington Traditional Jazz Band, playing songs from the 1920s, and activities provided by Vermont Arts Exchange. It also will include a poetry erasure project led by Mount Anthony Union High School English Honor Society students, and a story walk created by Shaftsbury Elementary School students and installed by the John G. McCullough Free Library.
Admission is free, and food and drink will be available for purchase.
In the months to come, the Stone House, built in 1769 and owned by Bennington College since 2017, will display works related to the anniversary. These include Vermont poet laureate Mary Ruefle’s "Erasures" exhibit, which uses the iconic poem as a basis for a contemporary work of art. Guests are invited to create their own erasures and share their memories and responses to the poem.
"Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" came to Frost on a June morning in 1922, after the poet had stayed up all night working on the long poem “New Hampshire.” A resident of Shaftsbury since 1920, Frost went out to his garden, smoked a cigarette, then returned to his writing, Parini said.
“He no doubt thought about how often he'd gone through the woods on snowy evenings and suddenly the lines came to him,” Parini said. “He wrote it in a very, very short period of time. Within the morning, he had the draft of it done.”
The repeat of the last line — “And miles to go before I sleep” — reflected a suggestion from his wife, Elinor White Frost, Parini said.
Frost knew he had something special in those 16 lines, Parini said. He wrote his friend Louis Untermeyer a letter about the poem, calling the work his “best bid for remembrance.”
It was published the following spring, as part of "New Hampshire," the volume which earned Frost the first of his four Pulitzer prizes for poetry.
Why does the poem still resonate 100 years later? Parini points to the quality of the poetry first and foremost.
It’s not only a depiction of the scene but an enactment of the scene, Parini said. "The language itself enacts what it's describing. You feel the visceral quality of the language and the movement of the poem — which on one level is about death and depression.”
“Poetry at its best is simply memorable language. Frost had a kind of unique capacity for framing lines,” he added, citing “Fire and Ice,” “Nothing Gold Can Stay,” “Birches” and “Mending Wall” as additional examples. “He had an amazing way of framing lines that stick in the brain, that almost press into the brain like a griddle.”
Why does Frost's work still connect with teenagers? Some of his poems are memories of his youth that resonate with the age group, Parini said; others appreciate the wisdom Frost had gained as he reached middle age.
Parini himself had his life changed by “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” when his English teacher, Ann Morse, assigned it to him for homework.
“I remember vividly. I was in ninth grade in Scranton, Pennsylvania,” he recalled. "I had never read a poem in my life. I never thought I would spend my life writing in poetry, writing about poetry and teaching poetry. My ninth-grade teacher handed me this poem and said, 'Take it home for the weekend, and write a paper.'
“I remember the very day,” he continues. “I went home and read that poem and read it again and again and again, and I thought to myself 'I want to keep doing this for the rest of my life.'”