BENNINGTON — Developer Jon Hale is proposing a new 36-unit apartment building at 916 Orchard Road.
According to the proposal, which will go before the town Development Review Board on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bennington Firehouse, the project is estimated to cost $10 million.
Hale previously redeveloped the former Alexandra Bed & Breakfast Inn on the site into an apartment complex in two structures.
The current proposal seeks DRB approval “for a new 36-unit apartment building on Orchard Road,” Planning Director Daniel Monks said in an email.
“A six-unit and a five-unit apartment building exist on the site,” Monks said. “The project consists of the demolition of the existing six-unit apartment building and the construction of a new 36-unit apartment building.”
The applicant is Hale’s Orchard Apartments, LLC, and Hale Resources is listed as developer/contractor.
The property is located in the MR-2 [Mixed Residential 2] zoning district. The building would be an allowed use in the district with DRB approval.