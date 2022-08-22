apartments

Developer Jon Hale stands in 2014 beside the sign of the newly renovated Orchard Apartments, at 916 Orchard Road. The property was formerly the Alexandra Bed and Breakfast Inn. Hale now is proposing a 36-unit apartment building at the site.

BENNINGTON — Developer Jon Hale is proposing a new 36-unit apartment building at 916 Orchard Road.

According to the proposal, which will go before the town Development Review Board on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bennington Firehouse, the project is estimated to cost $10 million.

Hale previously redeveloped the former Alexandra Bed & Breakfast Inn on the site into an apartment complex in two structures.

The current proposal seeks DRB approval “for a new 36-unit apartment building on Orchard Road,” Planning Director Daniel Monks said in an email.

“A six-unit and a five-unit apartment building exist on the site,” Monks said. “The project consists of the demolition of the existing six-unit apartment building and the construction of a new 36-unit apartment building.”

The applicant is Hale’s Orchard Apartments, LLC, and Hale Resources is listed as developer/contractor.

The property is located in the MR-2 [Mixed Residential 2] zoning district. The building would be an allowed use in the district with DRB approval.

