BENNINGTON — About 1,300 customers of Green Mountain Power lost service for an hour or more on Labor Day.

A utility spokeswoman said 1,300 customers in Bennington and Pownal lost power about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The cause was determined to be a utility pole insulator that had failed.

Utility crews were able to restore power to about 1,100 of those customers by about 8:45 p.m., she said, by rerouting power around the problem site.

About 200 customers in the vicinity of South Street had to wait for power until 11:55 p.m. while repairs were made to the equipment.

A possible cause of the failure was a prior lightning strike, crews determined.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

