BENNINGTON — About 1,300 customers of Green Mountain Power lost service for an hour or more on Labor Day.
A utility spokeswoman said 1,300 customers in Bennington and Pownal lost power about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The cause was determined to be a utility pole insulator that had failed.
Utility crews were able to restore power to about 1,100 of those customers by about 8:45 p.m., she said, by rerouting power around the problem site.
About 200 customers in the vicinity of South Street had to wait for power until 11:55 p.m. while repairs were made to the equipment.
A possible cause of the failure was a prior lightning strike, crews determined.