HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls and Lake George girls soccer battled in a flickering girls soccer contest on Wednesday night. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, though with roughly 20 minutes remaining in the match, the lights to the field went out as the school dealt with an electrical grid issue.

Lizzy DaRosa netted the lone goal for the Panthers, assisted by Grace Houghton. Hope Granger was a sturdy presence protecting the Hoosick Falls net, registering six saves.

“I feel we got the better of the play the whole game but couldn’t put the ball into the net,” Hoosick Falls coach Tom Husser said.

The Panthers outshot Lake George 13-7.

Next up for Hoosick Falls is a road game at Hoosic Valley on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

