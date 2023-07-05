EAST DORSET — Equine show-jumping lovers from all over the East Coast, Canada, and beyond gathered in East Dorset over the holiday weekend to kick-off the annual Vermont Summer Festival, an equine show-jumping competition with a 40-year summer history in Vermont.
The six-week circuit event started on July 4 and will end on August 13. The festival features a multi-level equine competition over numerous arenas set against the majesty of the Green Mountains.
There are three distinct disciplines of show jumping on display. “Jumpers” is show jumping in its simplest form. All that matters is how fast you go without knocking the jumps down. The second, “Hunter,” as it’s officially called, is where you’re judging the horses, the way they move, and the gracefulness of that movement — almost like gymnastics. The third discipline is called “Hunter Seat Equitation.” In that discipline, judges look at the other half of the team. The rider. Each category is further divided into difficulty ratings, class, and age brackets, with thousands of dollars in prize money and bragging rights at stake.
“It’s really fun and makes me happy,” said Kristen Dadzieyeboah, 11, from Andover, Mass., on Wednesday. “I feel like I’m going to do this forever. Riding and jumping helped me build my confidence. It’s way different than you think. It’s about taking a risk, but it’s really fun.”
“We have lots of people riding in their 50s and 60s and competing in the 50s and 60s,” said Show Manager Joe Donnelly. “This is all about the relationship between the rider and the horse.”
The public is invited to attend any of the daily sessions for free, except for a nominal parking charge on weekends. One hundred percent of those parking funds go to a local charity. This year, the Dorset Equine Rescue will benefit.
“We love being here in Dorset,” Donnelly said. “The festival has been here for so long in this same spot. Riders have been coming here for years to attend. I think they (Dorset) like us being here, too. Ask any restaurant owner in this town or any motel owner in this town. We pack the place for six weeks.”
The festival also features an all-inclusive horse show with divisions for every level of equestrian, from the Short Stirrup Classic to a $40,000 weekly Grand-Prix.
The festival takes place at the Harold Beebe Farm on Route 7 in East Dorset. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit https://www.hitsshows.com/vermont-summer-festival-128/vermont-summer-festival.