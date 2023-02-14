Top: John Williamson installs an "old school" tap and pail system Tuesday on an isolated tree at Williamson's Sugar House in North Bennington.
Middle: Williamson measures the sugar content of a vat of sap as a steady flow is pumped through a filter and fills the vat to capacity, at Williamson's Sugar House.
Bottom: Williamson feeds the fire as a vat of sap boils. Williamson's Sugar House began tapping their trees on Feb. 10, the earliest they have began tapping their trees in the 93 years that the business has been operational. Williamson reports an abundance of product flowing on Feb. 14.