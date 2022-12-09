MANCHESTER — Post-it notes, chocolate chip cookies, penicillin. Many of the best things in history can easily be described as a “happy accident.” The “Check Mates,” Manchester Community Library’s multigenerational chess club, falls into that category, too.
While all ages are welcome to join, the chess club at the library has become a de-facto after-school program, and it appears everyone involved couldn’t be happier.
Harold Aronowitz, now retired, moved to Manchester in June and lives in an apartment on the property of Earth Sky Time Farm, owned by his daughter, Bonnie, and son-in-law Oliver. Aronowitz and his wife quickly became patrons and volunteers at their local library.
“I really fell in love with the library,” Aronowitz said. “I wanted to give back. So I said to [library Assistant Director] Paige [Vignola], I’ll be happy leading the chess club.”
Aronowitz, it turns out, got a little more than he bargained for, and reached an unexpected demographic.
“I figured during the day, it would be retired people coming to the club. … I said to myself, ‘Hey, maybe I’ll get some of these remote [workers] who will show up at the chess club, because their employer doesn’t know what they’re doing,” he said with a laugh.
“But I didn’t get any. It turned out to be loads of kids, primarily from [Manchester Elementary Middle School],” he explained. “It’s very, very good. I’m very happy showing the kids different rules and moves.”
And so, since founding the club in September, Aronowitz has assembled a roster of 42 young players eager to learn the game, about half of them being “regulars,” meeting with his new team every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the “Young Adult Loft.”
Working with almost two dozen children, most aged 7 to 11, might sound daunting, but Aronowitz is clearly not only knowledgeable, but comfortable in his role. His previous experience as a tutor, including several years teaching English in Israel, shines through.
Even Aronowitz is still learning on the job, though.
“Sometimes when I would help the kids, I’d show one the good move, and the other would say, ‘Hey, you’re not supposed to show him that,’” he said with a grin. “So I’ve got to be careful. I’ve got to stay impartial.”
Aronowitz’s instructional style is clearly working, as participation for the young program keeps growing. Vignola is thrilled with the club’s success.
“I was joking around with [Harold] about that,” said Vignola. “In the first week, we had 20 people. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this room is going to fit you.’”
Their current lodgings are working out just fine, though. Aronowitz makes the rounds to all of his players, who are all energetic, inquisitive and, most notably, engaged. A single open laptop could be seen being used by one player, but otherwise, chess was not just a supplemental piece of stimulation for the young “Check Mates,” but rather the center of their undivided attention.
“It teaches kids to focus,” he said. “And if you can focus more on chess, I believe you can focus more on your studies, and you’ll be a better student … it trains your brain.”
The benefits certainly don’t end there, though. One very well-spoken 8-year-old from MEMS, Toby McCreight, just moved to the area from Stowe prior to this school year. He expressed his gratitude for his new club.
“Chess club’s a very good thing, because it’s an opportunity for lots of people to learn chess,” he said. “Many people don’t get the right time to play chess, and many people around the world don’t even have the money to play chess.”
Toby isn’t just grateful for the game that he’s been playing since he was 5, but the chance to make new friends, too.
“I’ve started seeing more people from my classroom stack up here. And I started to get more friends here, too,” he said. “I look around and see, ‘Well, I know that person, I know that person,’ and it makes my mind explode, because so many people here know who I am.”
Leah Parks, who has been bringing her two sons who are students at Maple Street School. She said Ryder, 7, and Grant, 5, have taken to playing at home. She also had high praise for the club, the way it makes them think in a different way, and the healthy competition it promotes between her boys.
“Since we’ve been coming here, [the chess board] just stays out on our dining room table,” Parks said. “Every morning the kids come down, and they don’t want to eat breakfast, they want to play chess … it’s amazing.”