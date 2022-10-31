Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 8:45 pm
Hailey and Brodie Hall tame a lion at the Arlington Fisher School's Trunk or Treat celebration on Sunday.
Halloween at the Mettawee Community School featured a parade through the school in West Pawlet on Monday.
Costumes, tricks and treats haunted Bennington County over Halloween. For more photographs of the ghosts and ghouls, superheroes and princesses, and more, see Page A6.
