Dan Rowe, right, coaches Michael Niemi, left, as Niemi attends the daily intermediate tennis lessons offered at the Bennington Tennis Center. Niemi is a former tennis player at Mount Anthony Union High School, and currently plays for Messiah University.
Graham Moore perfects his serve Wednesday as he attends the intermediate tennis lessons offered at the Bennington Tennis Center daily at 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Stewart Cairns — Bennington Banner
Graham Moore, center, Erik Niemi, left, and Danny Delurey, right, attend the daily intermediate tennis lessons Wednesday offered at the Bennington Tennis Center.
Stewart Cairns — Bennington Banner
