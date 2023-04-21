SPRING STANDALONE.jpg

A visitor on the Orvis hiking trails in Manchester on Friday explores the beauty of the warm spring day.

 Stewart Cairns — Vermont News & Media
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A visitor on the Orvis hiking trails in Manchester on Friday takes a moment to appreciate the beauty of the warm spring day. 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.