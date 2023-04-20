NORTH BENNINGTON — Divine Bradley knows a thing or two about out-of-the-box ways to gather a community.
The former instructor at Bennington College is hosting a series of pop-up gatherings where food is at the center, and young people and elders can come together to meet, share ideas and reset what the meaning of community might look like here in Vermont.
“Food is always the greatest equalizer in America,” Bradley said from his cozy window seat at the Prospect Café in North Bennington, a quick hop away from where he taught a unique, experience-driven course using “play” as a way to create opportunities for students to collaborate with other students and learn skills along the way.
“With the food piece, we're finding people from the community, artists and chefs who want to come out and share their gifts with the community," he said.
On Fridays, Bradley hosts food-centered events called “Me N’ U Meals,” which allow people to come together to share meals. These events are currently centered at Lake Paran in North Bennington, where home chefs and local artists have the chance to make and share something they value without the pressure to sell. The events are funded by a grant from the Ford Foundation through Bennington College, allowing members of the public to sample different ethnic foods, create crafts, and listen to music without the pressures of spending or making money.
Some of the chefs at these events can then participate in other pop-up events at local restaurants and establishments, where they can then sell their foods to more people. Local musicians also participate by playing at the pop-ups. In turn, more opportunities for connection might surface, allowing for additional possibilities to go along with the food experience.
“I wanted to give people the opportunity to make a meal, make some pizzas, maybe make something their grandmother made for them, allowing them to utilize a commercial kitchen. It's also a way to get students off campus and into the community, and give people in the community an opportunity to meet students from the campus. If we can do this consistently, it's just a matter of time before these positive collisions can turn into other innovative projects."
Bradley is from New York City — Brooklyn-born and raised. The experiences he faced growing up and the innovative course he taught at Bennington College paved the way for him to create these unique opportunities for communities to gather.
“When I was 17, I dropped out of high school. My school had thousands of kids, which made learning challenging. I decided I wanted to create an opportunity for others to learn in a more supplemental manner. I wanted to create a place where people can learn to play the game, not just in school but also in life. Graduating is really just a game you have to get out of if you can figure it out. It forced me to see the neighborhood and my school as more of a stage; that this was a game."
Bradley said he started tinkering with the idea of turning other institutions into learning experiences. Eventually, community leaders and social entrepreneurs recruited him after they heard about his story. In late 2019, Bradley decided to go after his biggest dream, turning these experiences into something bigger. The goal is to bridge that gap between the school and the community. "I’m committed to that,” Bradley said. That led him to Bennington College and eventually to create Campus Studios.
“Campus Studios is all about creating and optimizing community experiences that would essentially create community connections, boost creativity and establish a culture of care. I found that creating spaces that allow for the community and college students to come together, there was magic in that. Those 'collisions' are the type of collisions we want to see in the community.
“When people show up, and they see elders from the community, young children, and college students, everyone in between, it creates this essence that something's happening here, something that feels good. That's the goal. It’s to feel like when you come out and go to a space where something like this is happening. You feel good about here.”
Bradley’s goal is to keep the events consistent every single week. So far, he’s hosted seven events, including German-American-infused foods, gourmet game like elk and venison, Southwestern foods, and Puerto Rican food. Upcoming events include a ramen chef, Ecuadorian foods, and Indian cuisine.
“The food part is the primer," he says. "Let’s bring in some people who know how to really do their thing with food. The second layer to it is what we call like 'exquisite crafts.’”
Bradley points to several white boxes on the small tables scattered throughout the café. Each box contains pieces of folded paper with a body drawn on them. The game, Exquisite Corpses, allows people to continue drawing onto what someone else started, creating a unique collaboration of art with strangers that came before to the table. Bradley uses it as a way to explain the theory behind his idea.
“Exquisite Corpse is a game that you can play where you essentially take a folded piece of paper with a prompt on one square of the fold to draw a head or body or some legs or feet. And what happens is people add to what others have already created. The point is that you contribute to this character that four or five other people have contributed to creating. That's what we’re doing with these pop-up experiences. We call it ‘exquisite crafts,' community members coming together to contribute to the whole.”
Bradley sees the idea he has as becoming part of the fabric of what just might keep a community together, regardless of differences.
“If we live in a town where these types of things are constantly happening, I feel like it's just a matter of time before people start to create opportunities to connect with people. If you're seeing people on a consistent basis or creating opportunities for the chefs that are coming through, they might then have an opportunity to do a pop-up somewhere else. Maybe they’re going to work downtown, develop more connections, and possibly one day you have it — a food truck or opening a restaurant. That's the point. It's the same thing with musicians. The musicians come in, they play, someone's like, hey, we want to have you at our location, and that keeps it going. It just becomes this oasis for creatives to come in and make connections. That's at the core of it, what it really is about."
Bradley says the reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“So many people are like, ‘Hey, we need to have this in Hoosick, or we need to have this downtown, or in other locations, saying that it's something the community needs."
For the most part, Bradley reports that it has been super positive on all fronts. "Students are excited to come off campus and do something in the community that's really fun. Community members are loving meeting other community members. That's how it starts.
“Come out and meet your neighbors," Bradley said. "Come out and meet the visitors to the community. Come out and create something and establish what I like to call ‘creation ships.’ There are so many talented people in this community. Art saves lives. That's really the pill in the dog food, right? We're giving people what they want but really slipping in what they need. People need the power of art. They need the power of music, the power of culinary arts, they need its medicine. So, come out and connect with your fellow neighbors. That's what this is all about."
Pop-up events will continue throughout the spring at Lake Paran on Friday nights. Me N’ U meals and events are also scheduled at several local establishments around Bennington and surrounding areas. For further details on participating or for a schedule of events, follow them Instagram at @campusstudio or campusstudios@eventbrite.com