Ski resorts will be welcoming the new year with a boom or two (or a few).
"It’s a tradition here at Magic to kick off the New Year with our local Londonderry and ski community with a live band and our own fireworks show at midnight," said Geoff Hatheway, president of Magic Mountain.
From 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, the rock band Rumboat Chili will perform at Black Line Tavern at Magic Mountain. Admission is $10 or free for those reserving dinner before 8 p.m.
Mount Snow in West Dover will host its annual torchlight parade and fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Ski and snowboard instructors will go down the Canyon trail in "a torchlight glow," according to mountsnow.com.
"As the parade reaches the bottom, the night sky will be illuminated with a fireworks display," the website states, advising that the best view is from between the Clocktower and Cape House.
Musician Bruce Jacques will play from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Cuzzins at Mount Snow. Snow Barn, the resort's night club, will have Neon Wave Band on stage from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Courtney DiFiore, communications manager at Vail Resorts, said the team at Mount Snow is "stoked" on two new chairlift upgrades this year.
"[S]o there’s a lot of excitement and energy as we head into New Year’s Eve," she said.
DiFiore called New Year's Eve at Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow "one of our favorite events."
"[A]nd this year, we’re kicking it up a notch with the addition of the Toyota Mobile Music Stage," she said. "The mobile stage is a silver airstream that’s been outfitted to host live performances — elevating the whole experience — and we can’t wait to rock our way into the new year together."
Stratton Mountain Resort says on its website that it will "send off 2022 and ring in 2023" with fireworks and a torchlight parade at the main base area. It is free and begins at 8:15 p.m.
“We’re excited to ring in the New Year with a full slate of activities for everyone on the final day of 2022," said Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager at Stratton Mountain Resort.
Kimiecik said the fireworks show and torchlight parade "always steal the show for all generations."
An organized hike to watch the fireworks from midmountain will start promptly from the Courtyard at 7:30 p.m. After the fireworks display, the group will descend the mountain and meet in the Courtyard for a fire and hot chocolate.
Grizzly's will be hosting a party with live music and a complimentary champagne toast for those 21 and older.
For children 7 to 13 years old, craft making and pizza will be available at the Coca-Cola Tube Park. They can be dropped off at the Sun Bowl base lodge at 6 p.m. and picked up at 8:15 p.m.
At Bromley Mountain in Peru, musician Jack Waldheim will be performing from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.