MANCHESTER -- A dozen small anglers braved foes familiar to fisherman -- humidity and heat -- to hone their skills at a program hosted by the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester on Thursday. Curator and instructor-for-the day Jim Schottenham moved briskly through the basics.
He started with ”which of these is a fly reel?”
That was easy to spot for the precocious youngsters.
“Who is really strong?” brought a quick volunteer, who was stumped by the challenge to cast a feather into the distance. But that was exactly the point: weight enables the cast.
Shottenham then focused on the essential one-two-three moves in fly casting. One: straight up. Two: the flip toward water. Three: the drop.
The children, aged 5 to 10 or so, practiced making casts on the lawn in back of the museum.
No fish or children were harmed.
Museum Executive Director Sarah Foster, whose daughter participated, explained that this was week four of children’s summer programming. Week one featured fly-tying. Week two focused on entomology, the study of insects, crucial for selecting the right fly. Week three included arts and crafts. And week four highlighted fly-fishing basics.
Having practiced on dry land, the group hiked over to the pond next to the Orvis store, where large fish lurked. The children cast lines. Flies floated onto the surface. Fish bit. But the small anglers faced an insurmountable challenge: the flies had no hooks.
Grown-ups worry about safety.
Among those learning the craft were Annika, Micah and Nate Birnie from Seattle, whose mother Krista descends from a long line of Battenkill campers and anglers. The children’s grandparents, JoAnn and Ted Rappahahn, live in Sunderland.
For over 50 years and five generations the family has camped on the Battenkill, where the Birnies are currently camping. Taken with the sport, Annika nudged her mother to buy her a pole after the event.
If the children practice, they can compete in the Fly-Fishing Festival at the museum on Aug. 12. The winner of the children’s division gets Orvis gear.
But as any angler will tell you, simply casting on the river is ample reward in and of itself.