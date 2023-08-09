(Warning: this column includes a few spoilers, but doesn’t ruin the ending)
It’s a “Barbie” world out there.
Unfortunately, it’s also a cruel and stubborn world filled with a sizable chunk of people seemingly hunting for something to ridicule – seeking even the tiniest, most inconsequential topic to argue about. Look no further for evidence of this than battle lines being drawn over the merits of going to watch a movie about a child’s toy come to life.
Ironically, those that closed their mind to the movie and wrote it off as a “chick flick” might be the very people who could have gained the most from it. If only more of us chose to listen.
Having not been “to the movies” in several years, but deciding we should make that our date night this weekend, my wife and I found ourselves in the (mostly) innocuous debate that’s swept the country: “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer?”
World War II and history nerd that I am, I naturally opted for “Oppenheimer.” My wife, having been an 8-year-old girl at one time, voted for “Barbie.” She won. Frankly, I’m glad she did. I liked the movie. It was hilarious in parts, and surprisingly powerful in others.
Let me repeat: I, 37-year-old Marine veteran, football-loving, Hallmark-movie-hating, heterosexual male Tory Rich genuinely enjoyed the “Barbie” movie. If social media is any indication, a good portion of men reading this are shaking their heads and mumbling, “the feminists got another one,” and probably also something about “beta males.”
Fortunately, social media is not a comprehensive view of humanity. If it were, I wouldn’t just want to see “Oppenheimer,” I’d probably be rooting for much more liberal use of his creation.
Jokes aside, let’s quickly examine that misguided “beta male” buzzword being thrown around so cavalierly. Without even delving into what a lack of understanding of a wolfpack that is (betas are the “second-in-command” of the pack and dominant over all but the alphas – far from weak or useless), that requires a look at what it means to be an “alpha.”
If a man really wants to be an alpha, they should learn that assuming that role isn’t just about being the strongest, or exerting their power over others, and it’s certainly not about conforming to a contrived version of what it means to be “a man.” It’s about leading and protecting your “pack.”
So I take issue with that attempt at insult being hurled at men that like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for taking a photo at the movies with his 15-year-old son and proclaiming “We’re Team Barbie!” What exactly is the message sent by twisting that into a sign of weakness?
Maybe his 14-year-old daughter was behind the camera, and the two were being good sports on a family movie night. Maybe it was just the two of them, and Trudeau is a father that recognizes the importance of letting his son consume media from different points of view. Does it really matter?
Which brings me to the movie itself, and why I liked it, keeping in mind that I’m not a movie critic by trade – I’m just an idiot with a laptop.
Maybe “Barbie” was helped by the phenomenon of walking in with low expectations and being pleasantly surprised. Maybe it was helped by watching a Netflix documentary on “Barbie” the night prior. Maybe I was a little more receptive to the messaging because I’ve watched the women in my life I care about most be their own worst critics at almost every possible opportunity.
But when I say “the messaging,” I mean while “Barbie” had a clear theme of empowering women, that doesn’t mean it was about attacking men, as it has been perceived by so many. Even for a movie about a toy invented in the ‘50s that magically travels to the real world, it’s about as non-threatening as it gets. It didn’t strike me as preachy or misandrist. It poked plenty of fun at women, as well, despite its presumed target audience.
The first 15 minutes of the movie takes place in the fantasy utopia (at least for females) of Barbie-land, which is run entirely by all the various iterations of Barbies throughout the decades, including Margot Robbie’s “stereotypical Barbie.” In this parallel (?) universe, all of the Ken dolls are essentially accessories for the Barbies, with very little value and no power in this make-believe society.
Besides being entertaining, funny, and a more-than-adequate vehicle for character development, this is also a fairly heavy-handed reminder that this world is upside down, and how the Kens feel here, is how many women feel in the real world. Perhaps this is something that got the self-proclaimed “alpha males’” backs up (if they actually watched it). But the movie had 114 minutes to tell a story that parents would enjoy, but kids would be able to follow. They didn’t really have time for nuance.
Inevitably, Barbie must travel to “The Real World” to fix a cosmic mix-up, with stowaway “Beach” Ken (Ryan Gosling) in tow. Both fish-out-of-water hilarity and soul-crushing revelations ensue. Barbie discovers she isn’t the empowering role model of a toy she had always envisioned herself to be, and that she actually harms many women’s self-worth and body image.
Meanwhile, Ken wanders into society and uncovers a very rudimentary (and comical) understanding of “patriarchy,” which he brings back to Barbie-land, throwing things further out of whack.
The movie’s climax, and signature scene, is a monologue from America Ferrera about the difficult balance and double standards that women struggle with. I turned and watched my wife wipe away a tear. I’ll admit that even I might have paused the movie had we been watching at home – both to discuss a couple of issues I had with what she said, and to ask her what had hit her hard enough to make her cry.
Fortunately, we were in a movie theater, and I was forced to keep my big mouth shut. I kept watching, and by the end of the movie realized that while director Greta Gerwig might have been aiming the movie at a particular demographic, she was happy to catch anyone in the movie’s net of empowerment and self-determination.
My hunch was only confirmed with a cursory search, where I found that New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan interviewed Gerwig just a couple of weeks ago, and she specifically addressed that compelling monologue.
“Three takes in, I was crying. Then I looked around, and everyone was crying — even the men were tearing up. I suddenly thought that this tightrope she’s explaining is something that is present for women in the way that she’s describing it, but it’s also present for everybody,” Gerwig said.
And therein lies the lesson, fellas. I listened, and in that, I learned something. I’m not here to be some “white knight” and proclaim that women are right about everything. I’m here to say their voice needs to carry the same weight at the negotiating table, and together we will find the answers.
I didn’t get the impression that “Barbie” wanted anything more than to tell women’s story. For the rest of us to listen to the world as they see it. If we want women to hear our side of it, and make adjustments to our perceived injustices, then their contributions have to be considered just as carefully.
If you’re the type of person who listens only to argue, or scans social media pages just to troll or get a rise out of someone, you’re probably not going to like “Barbie.”
However, if you’re the kind of person who realizes they have plenty to learn, wants to engage in respectful discourse, and truly make things better, “Barbie” might just surprise you as a film that starts the conversation.