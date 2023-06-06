WILMINGTON — Presenting plans to add hot tubs and a hot dog stand on an upper portion of the property, Matterhorn Apothecary owners received pushback for a chair painted as a big green leaf outside.
A group of 10 residents raised concerns about what they see as a sign and advertisement for cannabis, which is currently sold legally inside the business at 7 North Main St. Karen Molina of Wilmington, who spoke for the group at the Wilmington Development Review Board hearing Monday, said the chair "clearly impacts the youth in our neighborhood in a really negative way."
"Research shows the more advertising youth see about tobacco, alcohol and cannabis, the more likely they are to view it as available and harmless for them and consequently, the more likely our youth are to use," she said.
Molina pointed to the most recent data, saying cannabis use among high school students at Twin Valley has risen from 16 to 30 percent over a two-year period. She said her group is aware the board can't disallow the sign based on the potential for making cannabis products appealing to youth.
They say the chair shouldn't be allowed because of its size, distance from a public walkway and lack of compliance with the sign ordinance, believing it doesn't fit into the character of the existing village.
"Allowing this cannabis chair in the historic district will set a precedent," Molina said. "Let's not only preserve the character of our historic district. Let's stop messaging cannabis to our children right at their own bus stop."
DRB Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme said the chair doesn't have any words displayed so it isn't considered a sign. DRB member Diane Abate called the distinction "important."
Co-owners Matt and Ronnie Horn plan to keep the chair. Ronnie said they have constitutional rights, and have consulted with their attorney who works on regulatory issues with the Vermont Cannabis Control Board.
"It does raise concerns for me because you're encouraging cannabis use in that space," said new DRB member John Gannon, who served as a state representative when legislation on retail cannabis passed and is currently vice chairman of the Select Board.
No one opposed bear or moose structures downtown nor the chairs made of skis currently outside Matterhorn Apothecary, Matt said. He noted skiing can be deadly dangerous.
"I'm just blown away," he said, "blown away."
Cannabis advertising is highly regulated, Gannon said. Ronnie assured him the business is in compliance with the state.
Ronnie said people enjoy the corner of the property where chairs are set up. The owners recently made a firepit smokeless to address concerns.
No consumption of cannabis is allowed on the premises.
"We follow the guidance of the laws very strictly here," Ronnie said. "We do not allow that, and that chair doesn't pull people in to sit and smoke on it."
Matt said people like to sit on the chair and take photographs.
LaFlamme advised the couple they couldn't have a third sign, proposed for the hot dog stand, under zoning ordinance. The business has a permanent sign for the apothecary and banners, which are considered a sign.
Plans call for a small, free-standing shed to be built for the Matterhorn Doghouse.
Matt said hot tubs would be locked, covered and completely safe. A small outdoor sauna also would be on display outside. The family previously sold hot tubs in a store next to Valley View Saloon in West Dover.
After closing the hearing Monday, the board has 45 days to issue a decision.