WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- On Saturday, June 18, in conjunction with the opening of its newest exhibition Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern, the Clark Art Institute will host a lecture by Antoinette Le Normand-Romain, the exhibition curator and former director general of the National Institute of the History of Art in Paris. The lecture is presented live in the Clark’s auditorium and broadcast simultaneously on Zoom at 11 a.m.
While there has been much consideration of Auguste Rodin’s reputation in France and throughout Europe, less attention has been paid to his legacy in the United States. Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern features some 50 sculptures and 25 drawings, including both familiar masterpieces and lesser-known works of the highest quality. The exhibition tells the story of the collectors, agents, art historians, and critics who endeavored to make Rodin known in America and considers the artist’s influence and reputation in the U.S. from 1893 to the present.
One of the largest Rodin exhibitions in the United States in the last 40 years, Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern explores how American collectors have embraced Rodin’s sculptures and drawings over time, assembling collections and often giving them to public institutions to ensure more people could encounter Rodin’s revolutionary art. The highly researched show includes loans of key works by more than thirty museum and private collections from across the country.
No registration is needed to attend the live event, but registration is required for the Zoom transmission.
This exhibition is organized by the Clark Art Institute and guest curated by independent scholar Normand-Romain.
