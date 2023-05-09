Steve Dunning, owner of Circa50 on Main Street in Manchester, supports a group of rescued cats who live in the space — surprising passersby who stop to study the scene. Many of the cats under Dunnings care are fully feral, and are not amenable to strangers. Some, including Beanie (pictured here), are more domesticated and comfortable with strangers. The space is a work of art unto itself and features hanging sculptures created from butterfly chairs, illuminated by a variety of eclectic lighting sources, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.