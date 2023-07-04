BENNINGTON — Get ready for some fun travel, thanks to the Bennington Senior Center.
According to the July-August Bennington Senior & Community News, upcoming trips include:
• Seneca Lake, N.Y.
August 10-11
$335 per person/double
$431 per person/single
Enjoy beautiful Seneca Lake on a luncheon cruise. Learn about the wine-making process on a winery tour and tasting. Save some energy for a little gambling time, too.
• New Hampshire Adventure
Sept. 5-8
$690 per person/double
$840 per person/single
Your stay at Indian Head Resort includes breakfast and dinner each day. Ride the Mt. Washington Cog Railway and have lunch at the Mt. Washington Hotel. Take in the scenery during your luncheon cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee. Enjoy nightly entertainment, visit the Old Country Store and Museum, as well as the World War II museum.
• Radio City Music Hall
Nov. 30
Pick up times and prices TBA. Call for more information.
It seem like it’s been ages. Head to NYC to see the world-famous Rockettes and their Holiday Spectacular. You will have a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple during the holiday season. After the show, we head to Carmine’s Restaurant for dinner on your own.
For more information, visit https://benningtonvt.org/services/senior_center.php or call 802-442-1052.
To see the latest Community News, visit https://issuu.com/newenglandnewspapers/docs/bennington_senior_june-july_2023.