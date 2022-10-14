BENNINGTON -- Which dealership will take the trophy for most spooktacular decor? You get to cast your vote at the upcoming Trunk-or-Treat.
Coggins Toyota, Ford and Honda will host the event on Oct. 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the dealerships on N. Bennington Road. Co-sponsored by the Bennington Banner, the event will feature many exhibitors, including the Bennington Police Department, Bennington County Sheriff's Department, Staples, UCS, YMCA, Bennington Free Library, Monty's House Wildlife Rescue and more.
"It's gonna be spooky, but not too scary," says Valerie Sawin, Marketing Director at Coggins.
Bring the whole family and enjoy an evening of games, candy and fun!