Cherry-picking facts on COVID and masking kids
To the Editor:
In a recent letter to the Banner, Meg Hansen blasted the wearing of masks in school. First, she quoted a few experts. This is called “cherry picking.” There are far more experts that have concluded otherwise, but she does not say this, and does not say why she chose to believe this very tiny group.
Second, she showed us some very small numbers which are not easy to understand. She said the fatality rate for kids younger than eighteen is only 0.04 percent. The implication is “no problem.”
But there are 75 million kids in America younger than 18. If half of them eventually get Covid (with most not even showing any symptoms), and 0.04 percent die, then 15,000 children will die. That will leave hundreds of thousands of parents, siblings, and friends with wounds that will never heal. Please note that more than 500 American children have already died of Covid-19.
Later, she said that “children are untouched by the virus.” This is where reality evaporates. Yes, I want to hear rational opinions that are different from mine, so I can correct my erroneous beliefs. But I don’t want to be lied to.
My recommendation, from all I know of COVID, is to aggressively defeat it so we can move on. Other countries have done this. They did not turn the issue into a badge of support for a political belief. They did what was recommended, and it worked.
Bill Christian
North Bennington
Column about masks was not accurateTo the Editor:
Presenting opposing views on the op-ed page has its place and benefits. We all need to hear and learn from other views. Having said, that I believe that the decision to present Meg Hansen’s view on masks for children without some facts that disprove her views was irresponsible.
As the pediatric wards in southern states reach overflowing capacity and more children are becoming infected, sometimes fatally, publishing a view by a columnist that states “Children are untouched by the virus…” as a reason not to mandate masks in school was not op-ed information that was helpful or accurate.
I agree with part of her viewpoint that this pandemic is very hard socially and emotionally on our children but to get it under control and protect their future we need to be realistic and learn the science. It is no different than learning to live differently to protect the planet and their future from the ravages of climate change. We need to teach them how to navigate and protect each other from the changes that this pandemic has brought to all of us.
Vaccination, masking and social distancing are all parts of the larger task of getting this pandemic under control. In a column about vaccinations and personal freedom (Banner, Aug. 16), Jamelle Bouie states we need to see “the pandemic for what it is: a social problem to solve through collection action.”
During a recent grocery store visit I overheard an unmasked child of six or seven say to her mother “I feel uncomfortable not wearing a mask.” Her unmasked mother told her she was being silly. I can only say that this child’s social conscience is what we want our children to learn.
Publishing misinformation in the guise of presenting another viewpoint is not the collective action we need for ourselves and more importantly our children and grandchildren.
Abby Shapiro
Bennington