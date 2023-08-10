Nearly everyone agrees that we need to encourage and develop affordable housing projects so that low and middle income residents can afford to live here. This has been under discussion in Manchester for years, as a “long simmering need."
At a recent Manchester select board meeting, a proposal was reviewed for developing 30 units of affordable housing on town owned property on Depot Street. Occupancy costs would be set at “permanently affordable rates," while the project would be assessed at 75 percent of its value for property tax purposes. This is because the development will generate less income as the majority of its units would be affordable housing. Also, the surrounding neighborhood might have to be rezoned to accommodate the project.
Regrettably, these reasonable accommodations raised the hackles of a local real estate broker/developer in the audience who was the first president of the taxpayer funded Manchester Business Association. Incredibly, he suggested that “the town assess the property at 1.3 times its value," apparently to discourage this project, so that other (commercial) developers (such as him) are treated “equally.” He also suggested that rezoning for the project would constitute “spot zoning," specifically to accommodate the development, which is improper under Vermont law (even though it was pointed out that zoning would be changed for the entire surrounding neighborhood, and not just this project).
In other words, even though the project would provide a significant public benefit, receive a state subsidy and would charge occupants affordable rates, the MBA president /commercial developer is crying “foul.: These cynical and selfish arguments plainly suggest that, notwithstanding the crying need for affordable housing in town, this project shouldn’t receive any special consideration commensurate with the benefits that it would provide. Apparently, this commercial real estate developer/MBA president just doesn’t think we need low cost housing in town.
Remember that this gentleman was president of a business lobbying/promotion group that annually receives $50,000 of taxpayer dollars to promote itself, with little measurable public benefit. In other words, it’s OK for the Manchester Business Association to receive public funding, but that a badly needed affordable housing project should be discouraged by being taxed at 1.3 times its assessed value so that all developers are “treated equally.”
Finally, even the National Association Realtors - of which the former MBA president is presumably a member - advertises that its members support “fair and equitable housing for all." Apparently, by objecting to the proposed affordable housing project the commercial developer/realtor in question doesn’t believe that to be true.
Bradley D. Myerson
Pawlet