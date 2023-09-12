I was appalled by the Wall Street Journal column in the Banner titled "The Green Energy Bail-Out." Yes, the WSJ correctly points out the problem that government support for renewable energy has pushed up its price. But government support for renewable energy is our only option, because we are unwilling to spend more for renewable energy when we can simply continue burning the cheap fuel that is permanently altering our world.
The Wall Street Journal does not understand that there is something much more important and much more valuable than money. If we earn more money by destroying the climate that our great grandchildren will need in order to survive, then we have truly signed a pact with the devil. It's also interesting to note that when our government went into a massive spending program to build tanks, planes, and ships to win WWII, that also drove up the cost. But one thing we did not do was say "it's not worth winning the war" and stop building.
The article also contains a ludicrous factual error to smear renewable energy. The WSJ claimed that a huge new chip-making plant planned for NY, which pledges to use renewable energy, will actually ruin our renewable plans "because it will use more electricity than New Hampshire and Vermont combined." Because I work in energy management at chip plants, I was able to do the math and show that the claim was beyond preposterous. I have notified the WSJ and asked for a correction. It's sad to see a newspaper with such an honorable history fall to such a low.
-Bill Christian
North Bennington