In November, we will be asked to vote on Proposition 5 (Article 22), a proposed state constitutional amendment:
“That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
What does “unless justified by a compelling State interest” mean? Does the state have “a compelling interest” in protecting the life of a viable fetus? Who will define “by the least restrictive means”?
Why do we need a constitutional amendment? The will of the people is more easily updated and modified when the law is statutory, than when ensconced in the state constitution.
The Legislature has recently adopted an abortion law with few limitations, with minimal public debate, and with many conditions. The current Vermont statute provides, in part:
“The State of Vermont recognizes the fundamental right of every individual who becomes pregnant to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion.”
The statute goes a long way to providing an important choice for women. But there are questions. Does a viable fetus ever have a right to life, however conditioned on the health, welfare or orientation of the mother? Can a doctor or a clinic ever refuse to perform a “partial birth abortion” with impunity?
Our most extreme voices would carry their emotions to the national level. They argue that the overturning of Roe v Wade ended a constitutional right to abortion. They would “reverse” the situation by codifying Roe v Wade through legislation that allows abortions up to the time of birth.
This is a misreading of Roe. Roe recognized the State's “important and legitimate interest” both in the health of the mother and in protecting fetal life after viability. Where is the balance between these two “interests”? Is there any provision protecting a viable fetus in the Act, the proposed constitutional amendment, or the current Vermont statute?
Our law should not parrot one extreme to the neglect of the other. If we are to live together in peace, our laws must respect the views of the majority, not the 10 percent of either extreme. We need laws that, although not perfect in everyone’s eyes, can be respected by the majority.
Like Roe v Wade, our state constitution should reflect a balance between both choice and life. The proposal addresses choice appropriately but ignores life. The proposal does not consider the overlap of these two “important and legitimate interests.”
The Legislature could have done a lot more to develop additional programs to provide young mothers with educational sources, counseling, support, and options. What it gives us is a half-baked idea that will only stir controversy.
Don Miller
Bennington