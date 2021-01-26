Noah Petty, of Boise, Idaho, has his hair cut by Jeanine Jennings on his first day at the U.S. Military Academy, Monday, July 13, 2020 in West Point, N.Y. Female soldiers can let their hair down and flash a little nail color under new rules being approved by the Army. But male soldiers will still have to shave. Army leaders are loosening restrictions on various grooming and hairstyle rules, as service leaders try to address longstanding complaints, particularly from women.