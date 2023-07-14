BENNINGTON — “Jumping out of a perfectly good aircraft is not a natural act.”
Gunny Highway (played by Clint Eastwood) was trying to motivate an apprehensive Marine for just one jump in the 1986 war film “Heartbreak Ridge” when he said that. Bennington’s Ryan Scutt plans to do it 57 times in a single day next Saturday, July 22.
Scutt’s series of jumps, which will be executed at Jumptown Skydiving in Orange, Mass., would break the current state record of 12 (per the United States Parachute Association) almost five times over. His efforts are not in the pursuit of glory, however. He is jumping for a cause.
Scutt, who teaches video and television production at Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School, is jumping to bring attention to his effort to raise money for cancer patients, in partnership with Cancer Center Community Crusaders, Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center (SVRCC), Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV) and Greater Northshire Access Television (GNAT-TV). The funds received will support two different projects.
The first project is to purchase the contents of “ditty bag” care packages, Scutt said.
“The bags will include items purchased at local shops, such as lip balm, puzzle books, hats, mittens, snacks, water and Gatorade and more, and they will be distributed for free to patients at SVRCC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Cancer Center,” he explained.
The second element, in conjunction with CAT-TV and GNAT-TV, is providing cancer patients an opportunity to give their loved ones something they can hold onto forever.
“So they’ll be able to tell their life story or read a book or read a letter,” Scutt explained. “They’ll be able to be documented and recorded professionally, so people can see them and hear their voice and keep that. They’ll be able to have that forever to give to their loved ones.”
The inspiration for all of this is Scutt’s father, who died from pancreatic cancer in October of 2020. John Scutt was only 57 years old. Ryan said it was his father’s lone skydiving experience that was the impetus for his – though they unfortunately never got the chance to do it together.
“The goal was to do it with him, but he actually only made one jump in 1997 and that’s what inspired me to make my first jump,” Scutt said. “He always wanted to go again. He wanted to get his license eventually, but he never got the chance due to medical reasons.
“It was actually one of his last wishes to make one more jump…”
Scutt said he’ll fulfill that request by spreading his father’s ashes in freefall on the last of his jumps, which will come from about 14,000 feet, as opposed to the rest which will be at about 3,000.
The ditty bags and the video production for the patients are also done in homage to John Scutt.
“When he was in chemo at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, with the little bit of money he had, he’d buy and assemble these things that he would call ditty bags, that would contain personal items that helped people kind of get through the side effects of chemotherapy and other treatments,” he explained. “So it was like lotion, water, mittens to keep their hands warm, puzzle books for all the time spent just sitting around waiting.
“One, two, or sometimes even three of them each time he would go to treatment… Basically anyone that he didn’t recognize, he would try to give one to.”
Scutt said he wanted to support small businesses with the endeavor rather than ask for items for the 570 ditty bags to be donated.
“Local businesses get hit up, probably daily, for donations,” he said. “So I didn’t want to just say, ‘Hey, you know, can you give another donation?’ I wanted to actually support local businesses. We’re buying as many of the items locally as possible.”
Scutt said his father was also quite the storyteller, but he didn’t get the chance to document many of his tales. So between that and Ryan’s background working at CAT-TV, the videos seemed like a fitting tribute to his father, as well.
“He was always the type that was really a dreamer,” Scutt said of his father, who served over 20 years with the Bennington Rural Fire Department, including stints as lieutenant and assistant chief. “He had big plans, big dreams. When he would do something, he’d go all out and commit all of his time and energy into it. So I felt like that’s what this event deserves.”
“All out” seems apt when describing what it will take to skydive 57 times in one day. Scutt said it will be tiring and will require some hustle, but at a clip of about six minutes per jump and starting at 7 a.m., he thinks he can be finished by about 1 or 2 p.m.
The pace will be somewhat challenging for even the seasoned skydiving veteran with over 800 jumps in his life. Scutt also admitted a somewhat ironic fear given his tendency to embrace falling out of the sky.
“I’m like… afraid to climb on my roof,” he said with a laugh. “But I can stand on the landing gear of an airplane 10,000 feet above the ground and look down and I’m perfectly comfortable.”
Scutt said he gets some colorful comments in relation to the tribute to his father, too.
“Yeah, I usually hear people saying, ‘What happens if your parachute doesn’t open?’ or ‘Are you crazy? I like to keep my feet on the ground’ all those kinds of typical lines,” he recounted. “Another thing that I’m hearing a lot of is, ‘I wouldn’t even skydive one time in a day. I can’t imagine 57.’”
Scutt said the skydiving event next weekend is the main fundraiser, but he’ll likely be collecting donations for another couple of weeks before he starts putting the ditty bags together, aiming for a date late in August to distribute them at the hospital.
“I don’t want anyone to ever be concerned that their donation won’t actually help someone,” Scutt said. “If we raise enough money, the cost per bag will be between $10 and $12. Which means a donation of $50 – or people have been using the number 57, as well – could help four or even five people. Just putting it into scale.”
Donations for Scutt’s cause can be made on Facebook, by check directly to Scutt or a mailed check made out to “CC Community Crusaders” with “John’s 57” in the memo line. Mail to: CCCC, PO Box 731, Bennington, VT 05201