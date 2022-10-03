BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Democratic Party is calling out three Republicans and an Independent on the November ballot in Windham County.
"We know the Vermont Republican Party is filthy with insurrectionist sympathizers," said Jim Dandeneau, executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party.
Four candidates in Windham County, and others across the state, signed a 2020 letter asking then-Vice President Mike Pence "to do the right thing on January 6th that would ensure that President Trump would be re-elected."
The letter was authored by Bob Orleck, of Randolph, sent in advance of the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that turned into a riot, with protestors storming the halls of the U.S. Congress and delaying the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
"The forces at work to destroy our Republic are on the march and they must be stopped on January 6th," wrote Orleck. "We will be there for you on Wednesday and we will be with you for all the days after and for as long as it takes."
Signers of the letter included Richard Morton of Brattleboro, the chairman of the Windham County GOP, who is also running for the state Senate seat, Nancy Gassett, of Vernon, who is running in Windham 1 to represent Vernon and Guilford in the House of Representatives, and Robert DePino, of Westminster, whose wife is running in Windham 3 to represent Rockingham, Westminster and Brookline in the House.
In a statement issued Monday morning, the Vermont Democratic Party and the Vermont Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee named as "a traitor," John Lyddy, Republican candidate for Vermont House of Representatives in Windham 6, representing the towns of Halifax, Whitingham and Wilmington.
Lyddy told the Reformer he expects a retraction from the Vermont Democrats.
"If I can't get one voluntarily, I have already sought a law group that I believe will take the case and force a retraction," he said.
Lyddy acknowledged that he attended the rally on Jan. 6 with his wife, but they both left when they realized it was getting out of control.
"1.1 million people went down to the mall to express their First Amendment rights about what they saw as an election that had substantial voter irregularities," he said. "They had every right to do so. And I had every right to do so. But that's all that we did. We did not go into the Capitol building. I saw people breaking windows and making their way into the Capitol building. And that's when I turned to my wife and said, 'We did not come down here for this.' And we left."
When asked if he believed Biden is the legitimate president, Lyddy said "I don't know," but he acknowledged that Biden was confirmed as president.
The chairman of the Vermont GOP also responded to the recent message from the Vermont Democrats.
"In Vermont, voters want campaigns to be centered on how candidates are going to work together to make Vermont a more affordable and enjoyable place to live work and play," responded Paul Dame. "But all the press releases that come from the Vermont Democrats are filled with over-the-top rhetoric using words like 'filthy,' 'spewing,' 'conspiracy,' which are designed to attract media attention and drive division and stir up hate. So far it appears they have been successful."
Dame, referencing Pres. Biden's "dark speech calling half of the country fascists," said the messaging from the Vermont Democrats is "childish, cheap, and unbefitting a party in power."
Orleck's letter was signed by nearly 200 people, many of them from Southern Vermont, in which he contended there were "obvious Constitutional violations" by the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.
Morton told the Reformer he doesn't remember signing Orleck's letter.
"I'm not denying that that happened," he said. "But I don't recall that in particular."
However, added Morton, "I don't disavow that I actually have issues with how the election worked out last time. If someone was to ask me, if President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are the legal official representatives of the head of the executive branch, I would say yes, they are. They were affirmed in Congress."
Morton said he believes the vast majority of people who attended the rally on Jan. 6 were just simply there in support of Donald Trump.
"And the vast majority of people were not involved in any kind of planning or even attempt to overthrow anything," he said, while acknowledging there was illegal activity by some people who entered the Capitol Building.
"I would condemn those actions of those people," he said, while adding he believes some of the people swept up in the action and being held in jail are "political prisoners."
Lynn Kuralt, a Dummerston Republican running to represent her town and Putney in the House, did not sign the letter, but said she couldn't say whether the 2020 election was fair and legitimate.
She also said she hasn't "dug into [Jan. 6] deep enough to have an opinion.
Kuralt said a way for election officials to assure confidence in the state's elections is to hand count all the ballots and not just rely on machines.
"If there are so many questions, then maybe we ought to do whatever it is to let people know that their vote counts," she said.
Bonnie Depino said the media has misrepresented what happened on Jan. 6.
"There was maybe 50 people breaking windows and breaking in," she said. "The rest of the crowd was there petitioning their government."
While she wouldn't say if she believed Pres. Joe Biden is the legitimate president, she did say "he's been inaugurated."
"I'm not happy with the way it happened. I don't know for sure if he's legitimate or not. All I know is he's currently the inaugurated president."
Rick Kenyon, who is also running for a Senate seat in Windham County, accused the Democrats of having "a long history of challenging elections."
"I really get a kick out of the fact that Democrats think anybody else who challenges elections are bad people," he said.
He also stated that voters should prove they are eligible to vote.
"With so many people in our country that are not citizens, it only makes sense that they prove they are citizens. Why Democrats think that is wrong is beyond me."
Kenyon, who did not travel to Washington on Jan. 6, called the riot "a big mistake."
"But, it was a big mistake what BLM and Antifa did to our country," he said. "Even worse, it was accepted by the Democrats. Jan. 6 is being used as a weapon against Republicans. Interesting how the justice system has given BLM a free pass and the Jan. 6 people are being kept in jail for a year-and-a-half. This kind of politics is going to ruin our country."
The Reformer was unsuccessful in contacting Gassett via email or phone.
The letter was also signed by Mark Coester, of Westminster, who is running as an Independent for one of the two Senate seats in Windham County.
Coester was disavowed by the GOP for displaying at a parade in Colchester images related to white supremacy and the fascist government of Spain's Francisco Franco. Coester did not respond to an email for comment.
Gov. Phil Scott, who is running for a fourth two-year term as Vermont's governor, is trying to stay above the fray while also condemning the lawlessness of some of the Jan. 6 attendees.
"The Governor has been clear that all those who participated in the insurrection should be held accountable," said Scott's spokesman Jason Maulucci. "He was also the first major public official in Vermont to call for President Trump’s impeachment on Jan. 6, and has been a vocal supporter of the January 6th Commission’s work."