WILMINGTON — Strong in numbers and past challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the member-owned Hermitage Club is deemed an operational success by its leaders.
"We are very pleased now halfway into our third season," said Bill Benneyan, general manager and executive director of the Hermitage Club.
Initially run by a limited liability corporation under the ownership of Jim Barnes, the Hermitage went through receivership before a bankruptcy auction put the property into the hands of members in 2020. The private ski resort is on Haystack Mountain in Wilmington.
Benneyan recounted how the club opened in the earlier period of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in the second season, during the holiday season and into January, there had been what he called "a bit of a COVID resurgence."
"So this year, for us, was a critical marker for us to really measure in an unfettered way how do we think it's going, and the answer is it's an unqualified success," he said. "We have more than doubled our membership since the beginning."
Currently, the club has 375 members and is courting about a dozen more. Benneyan described being "where we want to be as right-sized, congenial, familiar club."
"I don't know that we'll get much bigger," he said. "One of the reasons this works is because we've got a good operating model. Our finances are really solid both on the operating day to day side and our capital investment side. So at this size, we are sustainable and providing a really fun experience for members and their guests."
With growth in membership, Benneyan said the ski school "exploded." Nearly 200 children are enrolled in regular programs offered by the club.
The ski school was renovated and established as the Bruce Gavett Center, which is named after one of the original general managers and ski school directors at Haystack Mountain.
"It seemed like such an appropriate piece of legacy that we wanted to celebrate that," Benneyan said. "We just thought that's a really important part of Haystack Mountain that should be preserved in the club environment."
In 2021, the club named a trail after Leon and Cleon Boyd. "Boyd's Beard" memorializes the two local twins who died from COVID and were known for grooming ski hills.
"We really believe that while it is a private club, the mountain history and our members are part of the community," Benneyan said. "And we want to remain engaged and respectful."
Recent months have brought about no shortage of projects. Eight luxury townhomes are anticipated to be completed and handed over to the owners soon. A new maintenance barn for grooming machinery is nearly finished. Lift refurbishments and snowmaking upgrades have been made. And changes to kitchens and bar areas in the lodge were aimed at improving the dining service.
At the time of the interview, the club was preparing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Benneyan described it as "the biggest weekend historically for the ski industry."
"As a three-day weekend, it's enough extra time for people to travel and take all their friends skiing," he said, "but it's not long enough to fly out west."
Benneyan estimates the club welcomes 500 to 750 people on an average weekend. The number of guests at public ski resorts tends to be much, much higher, especially on a holiday weekend.
Like all hospitality resorts, finding enough employees is a challenge at the Hermitage. But Benneyan said he believes the Hermitage is in "a pretty good spot."
"I think that we've created a solid team environment," he said. "Certainly in the Deerfield Valley, I think everybody in the hospitality business finds it challenging to find employees whether they're year-round or seasonal. And one of the big challenges is housing, which is no big surprise."
Even a year-round full-time manager can have trouble finding a place to live, Benneyan said.
Another challenge has to do with the way the club operates. The mountain is open four months a year on weekends and holidays.
"So you have to find the right candidate for whom that schedule works," Benneyan said. "We've done that in a couple of ways."
Benneyan said the club invested in full-time year-round positions for certain roles to ensure continuity and institutional knowledge. Also hired are students from the southern hemisphere coming on J-1 travel visas, and former students on H-2B visas.
Counting about 50 J-1 students, Benneyan said about half of them are new this year, and half returned since last year.
"That's really nice, because presumably we did a good job," he said. "They liked us, and we liked them. Then that continuity and learning curves help."
Benneyan said the workers with H-2B visas, students who graduated and are no longer eligible for J-1 visas but meet the needs of the club, will return every year for three years until their visas expire.
Each year, the club looks for instructors. Benneyan noted it takes a special type of person to want to join the snowmaking crew.
When it comes to snowmaking, the Hermitage's unique model works in its favor. Benneyan said the club can look at the weather forecast for a week and determine the best times to put on the guns and groom to ensure the best conditions possible.