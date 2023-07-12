MONTPELIER — Widespread flooding in Vermont has caused many basements to fill with water and, in some cases, cause a release of oil from heating oil tanks in the basement. The Department of Environmental Conservation is offering guidance for basement cleanup.
When oil or petroleum is found to be floating on the water in basements that need to be pumped out, please report to 800-641-5005 (24/7) or 802-828-1138 during the work day before pumping out. Environmental cleanup contractors will respond to areas with significant flooding.
Contractors can be directed to homes to assist with the pump out. They will pump out the basement from the top of the liquid surface to recover any floating oil first. Pumping liquid out from the floor level or below the liquid surface will likely cause floating oil to coat everything in the basement making for a more significant cleanup.
If there is no evidence of oil in the water, such as an oil sheen (nothing floating on the water or no oil odor), it may be pumped out to the ground.
For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.