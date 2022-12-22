HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — It was a lighter night of work than Hoosick Falls wrestling was hoping for on Thursday night, but they were able to even up their dual meet record at 1-1 with a 47-18 win over Berlin/ New Lebanon at home.
A second dual meet with Hadley-Luzerne/ Corinth wasn’t able to take place officially since Corinth canceled all after-school activities and couldn’t make the trip. Hadley-Luzerne, however, still showed and gave the Panthers a handful of exhibition matches.
“It’s too bad, but it is what it is,” said coach Landon Nelson. “We were happy to still get some mat time in.”
In the dual with Berlin/ New Lebanon, only five matches weren’t determined by forfeit or double-forfeit, with the Panthers victorious in three of them.
Freshman Thomas Harrington kicked things off at 118 pounds after the Panthers accepted a forfeit at 110. He was the winner by fall at just over a minute into the first period over the Mountaineers’ Alex Ploof.
Eighth-grader Tyler Taber was the next Panther to see an opponent at 138 pounds. His match was the only one to make it out of the first period, but he was dominant in his own right, winning by technical fall after building a 15-0 lead on Tyler Carinci just 26 seconds into the second.
The Panthers’ first two bouts of the night exhibited the style Nelson wanted to see from his wrestlers.
“We talked about how wrestling defensively is not going to win matches,” he said. “You need to be assertive and aggressive and score as many points as you can, and the kids went after it… I was happy with how they wrestled.”
At 145 pounds Credence Keyes almost fought his way out of a headlock early in the first period, but ultimately was pinned by Berlin’s Connor Snider, which got the Mountaineers on the board, now trailing 29-6.
Following another forfeit at 152, the Mountaineers’ Nick Chittenden pinned Garrett Taylor late in the first.
Junior A.J. Brown got the Panthers back on track, though. Normally a 189-pounder, Brown bumped up a weight class to defeat Berlin’s Trevor Nunley 47 seconds into the first period in the 215-pound division.