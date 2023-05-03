ARLINGTON — This summer, yogis and wanna-be-yogis will be stretching and breathing and releasing a collective “Om” that will reverberate throughout southern Vermont’s hills, streams and mountains.
And Samantha Grout couldn’t be happier.
The founder of Yoga Fun Day, a one-day event created for people of all ages that has been held throughout the country, is taking her passion for practicing mind, body and spirit wholeness, and curating a week-long yoga gathering called the “OM Festival.”
“I’m so excited to be offering this transformational festival,” said Grout, noting that there has been a yoga void in the area since the Stratton Wanderlust festival was last held in 2018.
According to Grout, the West Mountain Inn in Arlington will be the hub for the five-day OM Festival, which starts July 26 and runs through July 30. Tickets are $299 and can be purchased at theomfestival.com.
“Participants will experience sessions from the country’s top yoga instructors, enjoy live music nightly and be able to shop the vendor village for all the latest yoga accessories,” said Grout.
The spirited yogi, with sunlit hair and a smoothing voice, is especially excited for OM Festival, as she has been wanting to do such an event in her home state. Grout recently returned to her native Arlington. She now divides her time between Vermont and southern Florida.
Grout admits the festival is a big dream to pull off. That’s why she quickly realized that she couldn’t do it alone.
“I needed to pull together a dream team with the same passion for creating a transformational yoga and wellness festival,” said Grout.
She found a key member of her “tribe” in Amie Emmons, owner of the West Mountain Inn. Emmons not only shares Grout’s yoga passion, but also brings more than 30 years of experience in organizing large events.
“Amie loved the idea of the festival and was instantly on board,” said Grout.
As co-sponsor, the West Mountain Inn will be offering rooms for the event. Grout expects to draw people from Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, as well as Vermont. Extra lodging will be available from neighboring inns. Grout adds that there will also be a limited number of car camping spots directly on the Battenkill River.
“I keep using the word transformational, but this festival is really about just that — transformational,” said Grout. “It’s going to be a time of being around people and relaxing.”
And in case you are wondering about that famous “Om” associated with the practice of yoga, according to the Hindu American Foundation’s website, “The word ‘Om’ is defined by Hindu scripture as being the primordial sound of creation. It is the original vibration of the universe. From this first vibration, all other vibrations are able to manifest.”
For more information on the OM Festival, go to theomfestival.com