Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

It's part exercise and part fun at the water exercise class taught by Renette Gonzalez on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Bennington Recreational Center at 655 Gage Street. 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.