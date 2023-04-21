BENNINGTON — The Bennington community came together to look out for one of its own Thursday evening. VFW Post 1332 in Bennington hosted a spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser that raised over $3,000 for Sharyn Jones, who needs a double lung transplant.
Jones has suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for the last few years, and recently was diagnosed with end-stage lung disease. She now requires an oxygen tank to breathe until she can get the transplant, according to a fundraiser page for Jones through the National Foundation for Transplants.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars at 137 North St. in Bennington provided the space and the kitchen for the event. Food was paid for by Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Post 1332 President Norm LeBlanc said they served about 200 people, which is more than welcome.
“We don’t sell out for these kinds of things,” he said. “If we run out, we’ll go out and buy more. Whatever it takes.”
Jones is the mother of Sgt. Keith Hunt Jr., who has served almost 20 years in the armed forces between the Coast Guard and Army National Guard. LeBlanc is always quick to jump on opportunities for the VFW to help military families, and the community at large, and this certainly fit the bill.
“Nobody does more for veterans and family,” LeBlanc said of his organization. “This is a member of a veteran family that needs help. When we go overseas there's a big network at home supporting. We don't go by ourselves. We go with family that support us. So when we come back and a family member needs help, we're going to support them.”
Hunt’s wife, Michelle, who has worked at the Vermont Veterans Home for the last 18 years, spoke to that sentiment. She said Jones has always been there for her, and now she wants to return the favor.
“She's always been just so loving and caring and giving,” Hunt said. “She helped raise my son for the first two years of his life while my husband was away at training. She was always my person that had my back and would watch my son when I was at work… So she's been hugely instrumental in the upbringing of my son and always being there and helpful for us.”
Hunt expressed gratitude to the VFW, SVMC and the entire town, noting all of the monetary contributions already made to the cause that can be seen on Jones’ donation page.
“We thank the overall community, our family and friends, for their generosity, donations and support,” she said.
LeBlanc also specifically thanked Tiffany Tobin, director of hospitality services for SVMC for paying the food bill, and “Spaghetti Eddie” Cabral, a Post 1332 member who works at SVMC and helped out with the cooking.
Anyone who wishes to help with monetary donations can do so at https://donate.transplants.org/story/Sharynjones.