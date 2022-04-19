FILE - Travelers line up wearing protective masks indoors at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Dec. 28, 2021. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Fla., on April 18, 2022, voided the national travel mask mandate as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The mask mandate that covers travel on airplanes and other public transportation was recently extended by President Joe Biden's administration until May 3.