Although there isn’t much that can be done to protect against the spread of bird flu in wild birds, officials are asking people to take down their bird feeders and bird baths.
Doug Morin, bird project leader and wildlife biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said those areas are where birds concentrate and come into contact with feces from other birds.
“We’re trying to encourage anything to reduce the spread,” he said. “It’s a concern for poultry producers.”
Morin said bird flu, or avian influenza, is a virus that originated in Asia some years back.
“We’ve seen it a couple of times in North America, most recently in 2015 or so, and there are a variety of strains,” he said.
This year is different, Morin said, because the strain is considered to be high pathogenic rather than low pathogenic. That’s cause for concern because it describes the impact on birds, particularly domestic poultry.
Morin said in Vermont, the virus has been confirmed to be in water fowl, some scavenging birds — which could be eagles, turkeys, vultures and crows — and even some songbirds.
“So it can potentially be in any wild bird,” he said. “Typically, it’s not going to cause that much death or sickness in wild birds still.”
Some wild birds have died from the virus, Morin said. However, there’s more worry about finding it in domestic poultry because it can cause widespread fatalities.
Morin said the state steps in when a domestic bird gets the virus.
“Typically, the whole flock gets culled,” he said, citing one incident with about 25 or 30 chickens in Caledonia County. He noted other states have experienced larger outbreaks due to their size of flocks.
In January, the first case was reported in North America. In March, Vermont reported its first.
“Some of the strains have been circulating widely in Europe for some years,” Morin said. “So we’ve been expecting this might jump across at some point and this happened to be the year that it did.”
Morin estimated the U.S. accounts for about 38 million domestic poultry. He said the virus can jump to humans, although it is not common. Usually that occurs when someone who is highly exposed to a very high number of birds with the virus, such as a poultry facility worker.
The U.S. reported one case of a human who tested positive with the virus, Morin said, describing it as a mild case. He said juvenile foxes in the Midwest recently tested positive for the virus.
“But by and large, it doesn’t seem to transmit well outside of birds,” he added.
The Fish and Wildlife Department keeps its scope limited to wild birds. For domestic birds, the Agency of Agriculture makes recommendations to owners. Any unexplained death should be reported to the agency.
Morin said he has been keeping the chickens at his home closed in for the last six weeks or so to limit their exposure to wild birds. He has noticed the farms where the virus has shown up in New England tend to have ponds, which he said create “a perfect situation for transmission of disease.”
The public has been asked to submit reports of apparently sick or dead birds to his department. Depending on the condition and location, the department will conduct tests.
So far, the virus has been confirmed in three Vermont counties: Caledonia, Chittenden and Grand Isle. However, Morin said, it is presumed that the virus is widespread and present in every county.
At the time of the interview, 38 states in the U.S. confirmed cases. Morin said the virus is just starting to make it over to the West Coast.
In 2015, a similar pattern had been observed. Morin said the virus showed up in the south in the winter then the north as birds migrated.
During that period, he said, the spread “started slowing down and petering out in June.” He suggested the possibility that birds were disbursing more or the warmth is less conducive to transmitting the virus.
“We’re all crossing our fingers that maybe things will calm down after June,” he said.
Morin noted how in Europe, the virus has become more endemic than seasonal.
“It’s still coming and going,” he said, “but it’s not taking years off the last two years.”