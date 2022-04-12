Although Vermont has experienced a 29 percent increase in the 7-day average caseload of COVID-19, Health Commissioner Mark Levine on Tuesday called that uptick “slight” and not unexpected. Levine said the increase, presumably caused by the spread of the highly transmissible BA.2 variant of the omicron variant, so far has not tracked with the sharp increases Vermont experienced with omicron.
“The good news is so far hospitalizations have increased slightly,” he said, noting that only six people are in hospital intensive care units at this time. Again, he noted, that does not track with the steep increase in hospitalizations experienced during the omicron outbreak.
Levine said this BA.2 variant remains unpredictable, adding it’s “unclear how long it will stay.”
He urged Vermonters to take the now-standard precautions: get vaccinated, get the first booster shot, get tested if you have symptoms, stay home if you’re sick, find out about treatment options if you are at risk, and consider wearing masks if warranted.
As for the second booster, which the FDA and CDC recently approved for those over 50 or under 50 with underlying health issues, Levine said he recommends people over 65 receive the shot, as well as those aged 50 to 60 with underlying medical conditions. He said anyone who is uncertain about the need for a second booster should discuss that with their medical provider.
Levine said outbreaks of COVID-19 in New York City – highly publicized on Broadway – and in Washington D.C. – with President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki testing positive – are reminders that the variant is flaring up in some areas. However, based on Vermont’s fairly low numbers, “there is no need for mitigation here.”
Asked about the decision to reinstate the mask mandate in Philadelphia starting April 18, Levine said that city is being proactive to protect at-risk communities in densely populated areas.
“It’s a very cautionary tale, so time will tell,” he said. But, he predicted, “most people are not in a place where they want to hunker down again. I don’t think we’re going to see this across the country.”
Education Secretary Dan French said he received an email Tuesday morning from a school superintendent in the Northeast Kingdom informing him that the elementary school was closing because of a COVID cluster. French said each school should make decisions based on their data; in this case the school’s kitchen staff were ill and unable to provide meals, and a school dance and basketball game were scheduled, which could have sparked a greater spread of the virus.
French said some districts are heading into a vacation week and warmer weather is coming (the virus is less transmissible outdoors), which should reduce the spread of the virus and allow the caseloads to decrease.
In other news, the Republican governor was asked about recent anti-transgender and non-binary rhetoric from some Vermont Republicans. Scott said he condemned the comments. The Vermont Legislature recently passed and the governor signed two trans-rights bills.