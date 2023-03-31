KILLINGTON — Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports will host the 13th Vermont Adaptive Charity Challenge presented by Killington Resort on June 17. The event includes a choice of outdoor activities in the morning followed by an afternoon festival at the Skyeship Base Area at Killington Resort with live music, food trucks, a silent auction and more.
“Everybody deserves to play, and it’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy what the state of Vermont and Vermont Adaptive has to offer,“ said Jeff Alexander, director of strategic partnerships and business development for Vermont Adaptive, in a statement. The money “raised from the event support our year-round adaptive sports programs and athletes. It is also used toward athlete scholarships. Vermont Adaptive never turns anyone away based on their ability to pay. We hope you can join us for a fantastic day of friendship in support of adaptive sports.”
The event has drawn about 600 people to the Killington region in past years, all in an effort to raise $300,000 for adaptive sports programs and athletes at Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, a nationally recognized nonprofit group that provides sports and recreational programs throughout Vermont to people with disabilities.
The annual event showcases the beauty of Central Vermont through road cycling, mountain biking, a gravel grinder, paddling and hiking, and is a fundraiser for the state’s largest nonprofit organization committed to providing sports and recreation to people with disabilities.
The multiple road bike ride routes loop through the towns of Killington, Pittsfield, Bethel, Barnard, Woodstock, Ludlow, Bridgewater and Plymouth.
Following the outdoor morning activities, all participants plus family, friends and festival goers can enjoy an afternoon of food trucks, a silent auction, vendor tents and a festival featuring live music with Jamie’s Junk Show at the Skyeship Base Area at Killington Resort.
Adaptive athletes and veterans/members of the armed services participate for free. For the general public, registration is $75 plus a $150 minimum fundraising requirement. Registration includes entrance to the festival, food, a beer ticket and live entertainment. Once the minimum fundraising requirement of $150 is met, participants receive a commemorative event T-shirt and a Killington ticket voucher, valid for one day of skiing or riding during the 2023-24 winter season or one day of mountain biking during the 2023 summer season (not valid during peak dates, and subject to resort operating schedule).
For those not participating in the morning, party-only tickets may be purchased online or at the door for $10/person. The event is held rain or shine.
This year’s sponsors to date include: Killington Resort, Lookout Tavern, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Thule, NBT Bank, Vermont Mountain Bike Association, REI Co-Op, Turtle Fur, Zeal Optics, AARP Vermont, Saatva, 14th Star Brewing, Darn Tough, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, 802 Cars, Luce Farm Wellness, GoPro, Bern, Outdoor Gear Exchange, Ski Vermont, Cabot Creamery and many in-kind donations.
For more information and to register for the event, visit charityride.vermontadaptive.org.